Molly of Denali, the perennial children’s favorite on PBS WCTE, is coming to the Library Thursday, July 13, at 10 a.m.
Come and enjoy this special titled “Wise Raven and Old Crow.” You’re sure to enjoy!
Great New Books
Ebony Gate by Julia Vee and Ken Bebelle
As a member of one of the eight powerful magical families of the world, Emiko Soong might have been hindered by her lack of magic. However, she is the Blade of the Soong Clan and earned her moniker as the Butcher of Beijing through the blood of too many innocents. Setting aside her role and living in San Francisco, Emiko becomes an antiques dealer and tries to put the past behind her. When a family blood-debt is called in by a shinigami—a god of death—Emiko finds that her deadly skills are needed to keep an army of ghosts from invading the world. If Emiko cannot recover the Ebony Gate, then her own soul will be used to seal the gate to the underworld. Hints at family secrets and a possible relationship will have readers looking for the next book.
An Evil Heart by Linda Castillo
When a young Amish man is brutally murdered with a crossbow, police chief Kate Burkholder’s investigation isn’t easy. Aden Karn was a hardworking young man, beloved by his parents and many in the community. Emily, who hoped to marry him, knew her parents approved. But a violent killer intended Aden to suffer before he died. When Burkholder hears rumors that Aden hung out at a local bar because he was on rumspringa, she didn’t think she’d learn anything unexpected. The bartender, however, knew a different side of the victim. He saw a man who turned violent against women when he drank too much. When a young woman’s broken body is found wrapped in plastic in a local creek, Burkholder suspects a connection because they’re such unusually heinous crimes in the small Painters Mill community. With two gruesome murders on her hands, Kate has little time for preparations for her upcoming wedding to Tomasetti.
Hello Stranger by Katherine Center
Sadie Montgomery is a struggling portrait artist, but things are looking up for her career when she’s selected to participate in a portrait competition. Of course, that’s when she discovers she has a “minor” leak in her brain and has to have corrective surgery. While her recovery prognosis is excellent, the temporary swelling in her brain causes prosopagnosia, or face blindness. Sadie can see people’s bodies, but their faces are mixed-up jumbles. As Sadie struggles with what could be her new normal, she begins to appreciate other things about the people she meets. Her new veterinarian’s confident gait, for instance, or her neighbor’s kindness. Sadie might just be falling in love with both men simultaneously—and she has no idea what either of them looks like. This charming, heartfelt romantic comedy has a well-told, unique storyline, and Sadie’s prosopagnosia feels deftly explained, explored, and treated with respect. There’s chemistry between the protagonists with a slow-burn relationship, but there’s also a focus on Sadie’s mental and emotional growth, as well as her artistic frustrations and problem-solving methods.
Library Laugh I
Why is the mushroom always invited to parties?
He’s a fungi!
Stingy Schobel Says
When it’s hot and sunny outside, the sunlight coming through windows generates a significant amount of heat; according to the Department of Energy, “76% of sunlight that falls on standard double-pane windows enters to become heat,” and all of that incoming heat makes your home’s cooling system have to work that much harder. To help keep things cool, opt for drapes or blinds with a white backing, which blocks the sun’s rays. Mount them as close to the frame as possible for maximum effectiveness. This simple action can help lower your cooling costs.
Library Laugh II
What animal is always at a baseball game?
A bat!
Libraries=Information
Which type of grill creates the least amount of air pollution? Between charcoal and propane, the answer is clear: Go propane. Not only are propane grills more energy efficient, they emit far less CO2 into the air. Want an even greener option? Go with electric grills, or look for new styles of outdoor grills that work with compressed pellets made from scrap wood that also give off fewer emissions than charcoal.
The scent of your soap actually can help to naturally repel mosquitoes. In a recently published study in iScience, researchers looked at different soap scents to see which one was least attractive to mosquitoes, and they found that the pests’ least favorite scent is coconut. While the research is new, the study suggests that the combination of coconut with an individual’s own scent creates a natural mosquito repellant combination.
Summer Smile Bonus
What room doesn’t have doors?
A mushroom!
