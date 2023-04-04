The Garrisons (DJ and Donna) will appear on April 4 at noon in the Library’s Cumberland Room. Come join their Spring Music Kickoff and Fun Celebration. The show is always entertaining and usually includes some surprises.
The Library will be closed on Friday, April 7 and Saturday, April 8 for Good Friday and the Easter Holiday, while the Archives will be closed on Saturday, April 8 for the Easter Holiday.
Great New Books
Homecoming by Kate Morton
Morton delivers an eerie epic involving a wealthy family’s mysterious deaths in Adelaide Hills, South Australia. It’s Christmas Eve 1959, and patriarch Thomas Turner is abroad on business, leaving behind his wife, Isabel, and their four children. One day, neighbor Percy Summers happens upon the family while riding his horse. At first, it appears they’re resting on blankets after a swim, but upon closer inspection, he realizes they’re dead and that baby Thea is missing from her basket. A painstaking investigation begins, and Percy is grilled by a detective who was brought in from out of town. Morton then cuts to 2018 as journalist Jess Turner leaves her London home to travel back to Adelaide after her grandmother, Nora, injures herself in a bad fall. At Nora’s house, she finds an old book about the unresolved Turner deaths, which Jess never knew about, and discovers the family’s connection to her own. Jess’s gripping inquiry into what happened brings up staggering revelations. Along the way, there are beautiful descriptions of the region’s landscape and canny insights into the neighborhood’s tight-knit community.
The Bird Has Flown by Susanna Hoffs
This first novel from a founding member of a pop-rock group, The Bangles, gives readers a behind-the-scenes look at the life of a struggling musician. It follows one-hit-wonder Jane Start, who had a pop hit over a decade ago when she was young and full of ambition. Now in her early 30s, Jane has been struggling to find her voice—and truly, herself—ever since. Not knowing where she is heading messes with Jane’s ability to see where she is and influences some of her life choices, such as wearing a pink wig and performing at Las Vegas bachelor parties or crashing at her parents’ house for a bit. Then, her manager gets her on a plane to London for a possibly career-changing gig. This is where she meets Tom, an Oxford professor who ghosts her at first. Jane ends up moving in with him and gearing up for a comeback.
Romantic Comedy by Curtis Sittenfeld
Sittenfield, known for creating complicated women, does the same with Sally, a quirky, whip-smart writer at a fictionalized Saturday Night Live-esque show called The Night Owls. Working closely with celebrities has made her cynical about fake romance in pop culture. When pop star Noah Brewster guest-hosts, Sally writes a few of his sketches, and sparks seem to fly. Fast-forward to 2020, in the depths of the COVID lockdown, Noah and Sally reconnect and the sparks start a bonfire. The desire in both of them to connect is so strong it bursts off the page. Sittenfield’s writing is crisp and current, and her cultural references make this tender story sizzle. Reminiscent of 1999’s Notting Hill, in which Hugh Grant as an everyman British bookstore owner falls in love with Julia Roberts’ Hollywood actress, the novel also contains Sittenfield’s trademark themes of gender politics and social class.
Library Laugh I
What do you call a rabbit with fleas?
Bugs Bunny!
Libraries=Information
Since most of us don’t travel with a water testing kit, there are signs you can look for that will tell you if the H20 from the tap is more like H2-NO. The obvious one is odor. A rotten egg or sulfuric smell can mean there’s bacteria in the water. Metallic-tasting water can mean there are metals present, such as mercury, copper, lead and even arsenic. And while the taste of chlorine may be unpleasant, it could be a sign the water has actually been disinfected for safety. When in doubt, don’t drink it. Look for refill stations that use commercial filters, too.
Those little stickers you find on the outside of bananas, apples, avocados and other produce are both a nuisance and a marvel. They help keep the massive supply chain of perishable foods in check, but they can be a pain. Unfortunately, the stickers are not compostable or biodegradable. They are considered the worst offender in contaminating compost scraps, so keep them out of your pile. And never put them down the drain of the sink; they can clog pipes. They must be removed from the produce and thrown in the trash.
Library Laugh II
What do you call a man at the top of a hill?
Cliff!
Stingy Schobel Says
One way to help extend the life of food is to freeze perishables and leftovers so they can be defrosted later to be enjoyed. But how do you know if your freezer is actually cold enough to preserve food? Do the ice cream test: If a container of ice cream is soft when you take it out of the freezer, your freezer is too warm. Turn down the temperature until your ice cream is solid, and you’ll know everything else is at the optimum temperature to stay preserved.
