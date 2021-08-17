Tall tales will be abundant tomorrow at noon in the Cumberland Meeting Room as Jim Everitt and Company will be bringing you “Stories from the Mountain.” Be prepared to be awed by these fascinating tidbits.
Great New Books
Vortex by Catherine Coulter. In the 25th Sherlock-Savich outing, FBI agent Lacey Sherlock is asked by journalist Mia Briscoe to look into the suspicious, years-ago disappearance of a friend at a frat party, while FBI agent Savich investigates the case of CIA operative Olivia Hildebrandt. Nearly blown to shreds in an abortive mission in Iran, Olivia is saved by a team member who then vanishes; later, Olivia is pursued by two killers.
The Dope: The Real History of the Mexican Drug Trade by Benjamin T. Smith. The evolution of the Mexican drug trade over the past century is a sordid tale of murder, torture, corruption, and political opportunism fed by America’s thirst for narcotics and the poverty of Mexico’s drug-producing provinces. Smith, a professor of Latin American history at the University of Warwick, documents shifting market trends and the many ways drugs are smuggled into the U.S. (including via drones, GPS-guided submersibles, and “massive catapults”), and details corruption on both sides of the border. Staggering statistics (one estimate suggests that as many as 65,000 Mexicans were killed in “drug-related murders” from 2006 to 2012) are reinforced by harrowing descriptions of assassinations and kidnappings. Smith also depicts atrocities committed by Mexico’s drug enforcement agencies, and the complicity of U.S. agents who failed to intervene. Forcefully arguing that the “war on drugs” has been a failure, Smith believes that little in Mexico will change as long as narcotics remain illegal. Though the relentless back-and-forth of cartel violence grows numbing, Smith’s depth of knowledge astonishes, and his pointed critiques of U.S. drug policy hit home.
Cul-de-Sac by Joy Fielding. High-aspiring Maggie and her underwhelming husband; accomplished medical professionals Nick and Dani; elderly widow Julia and her just-moved-in grandson; heavy-drinking, suddenly jobless Sean, who is envious of successful wife Olivia; and recently married, already quarreling Aiden and Heidi. These families all live in a Florida cul-de-sac whose quiet night air is soon shattered by gunshot —because everyone here is troubled, and they all have guns.
Everything I Have Is Yours by Eleanor Henderson. Henderson brings a novelist’s sensibility to this memoir of her 20-year marriage and the chronic illness of her husband Aaron; she weaves their history with measured prose and emotion in alternating strands. Henderson (fiction writing, Ithaca College, NY; Ten Thousand Saints) traces her relationship with Aaron from their first meeting (she a senior finishing high school, he a music store clerk in his mid-20s), through its early years, the trials of her fledgling career, and his revelations of addiction and childhood abuse. The memoir’s second thread chronicles Aaron’s sudden reoccurring ailments: his stomach swells; his skin blooms with lesions that produce strange fibers; he swears he feels parasites infesting his body. Visits to doctors, specialists, and medical conferences provide few answers. As years pass without a solution, Aaron’s mental health declines, and the mystery of his sickness leads to Henderson’s deeper exploration of the nature of marriage itself and how physical and mental illness test and expand the boundaries of love and trust.
Library Laugh I
Why do barbers make good drivers? They know all the shortcuts.
Stingy Schobel Says
Shop on the warehouse section of Amazon. You might find better prices on pre-owned products. On amazon.com, search for Amazon Warehouse to pull up the page. Multiple categories are available.
Take advantage of misspellings. The website FatFingers.com allows you to search for eBay items in which the sellers misspelled the item’s name or brand. You may find some hidden gems.
Libraries =
Information
We know that staying sedentary can be a major risk factor for many diseases, but that doesn’t mean sitting is always a bad thing. Seated exercise is an effective form of exercise, whether for those that may have difficulty with standing exercises, or just those stuck at a desk looking for a quick way to burn a few extra calories. Seated exercise can be beneficial for cardiovascular and respiratory health, help to strengthen muscles and improve balance, and alleviate joint pain and arthritis. Seated exercise can be done just about anywhere: in the comfort of your own home, in a class format, on a park bench, or anywhere there is a place to sit. There are many resources for structured seated workouts, do a web search for chair yoga, tai chi, and “take a seated break” videos to find the one that fits you best. Dust off the rocking chair, as actively rocking can burn calories as well.
Library Laugh II
Why do bees have sticky hair? Because they use a honeycomb.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.