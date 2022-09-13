Art Circle Public Library is proud to feature Al Bonnis as our noon concert Sept. 14 in the Cumberland Room.
Al has been honing his craft for 30 years. As a fingerstyle guitarist, his performances can be described as fancy pickin’ and memorable songs.
Great New Books
Strangers to Ourselves: Unsettled Minds and the Stories That Make Us by Rachel Aviv. New Yorker staff writer Aviv explores the effects of medication and therapy on treatment of mental illness. She argues that psychiatry’s current emphasis on biochemical explanations of mental illness may be detrimental to some patients. Rather, she advocates for a therapeutic approach that seeks to understand the patients’ experiences and understandings of their own illness, which aligns with an older psychiatric practice. In this way, patients may understand their illness as something which they can recover from, rather than an incurable condition that needs to be constantly managed. The author describes four case studies in which patients developed mental health issues and sought treatment with medication. Using the patients’ own experiences, she describes the nature of their mental illness and explores how medication helped or hindered their treatment. Additionally, she explores external factors such as cultural differences in perceptions of mental health, racial disparities in health-care treatment, economic conditions, and gaps in medical literature regarding long-term use of medication. Finally, Aviv also relates her own experiences with anorexia as a child and her recovery process.
Lessons by Ian McEwen. In a narrative that moves from the Suez Crisis to the fall of the Berlin Wall to the current pandemic, Roland Baines has lessons to learn, starting with adjusting to an unconventional boarding school as an 11-year-old life and experiencing the complexities of his piano teacher’s attentions. Decades later, as Chernobyl scars the landscape, Roland is left with his little son when his wife vanishes, and he starts looking to better understand his life as he seeks comfort in art, friendship, sex, and hard-to-grasp love.
Profiles in Ignorance: How America’s Politician’s Got Dumb and Dumber by Andy Borowitz. Readers may laugh, cry, or swear under their breath (sometimes all at once) with this scathing survey of the seemingly increasing ignorance of American politicians. Borowitz, a writer of page and screen and satirist for The New Yorker, humorously examines the ever-increasing, lowering-of-the-bar expectations of presidential candidates’ knowledge and beyond in this book that is perfect for fans of “The Daily Show” or John Lithgow’s “Dumpty” series. Beginning with Ronald Reagan, the author identifies “the Three Stages of Ignorance: Ridicule, Acceptance, and Celebration” and carries readers through the Trump era. All the while, he provides interesting tidbits and oft-underreported information, such as the various subjects’ academic leanings and reading habits (or lack thereof). He also highlights the specific qualities that politicians have that made their successes possible, despite their lack of knowledge. For readers who have ever looked at the political landscape and asked how or why, this is a book that will inform and infuriate.
Library Laugh I
What do you call a cow that can’t produce milk? A milk dud.
Stingy Schobel Says
If you’re looking for seasonal items like beach umbrellas, pool toys, fire pits, etc., don’t buy new when you can buy lightly used.
Thrift stores often stock their shelves to reflect what’s in demand, so your local Goodwill and Salvation Army Store are good places to look first.
Also, consider using your social media networks to ask if you can borrow items from your friends. These platforms also have ways to buy lightly used items as well. You’ll cut back on buying new and save money, too.
A microwave oven is an energy-efficient way to reheat leftovers and make popcorn at home. But did you know that a microwave is used only about 70 hours a year to heat up food, on average? That’s only about 1% of a year, while the other 99% of the time, it’s still sucking power from the grid in order to illuminate the display and be ready at the touch of a button.
In fact, this “vampire” power usage is roughly equal to having a lamp on 24 hours a day, seven days a week. When you’re not using the microwave, simply unplug it. You’ll recoup savings and help extend the life of the appliance, too.
Library Laugh II
Why did the woman wear a helmet to dinner? She was on a crash diet.
Libraries=Information
According to The New York Times, nearly 1.5 billion pounds of shrimp are consumed every year in the United States. To meet this demand, most shrimp is farm-raised in aquaculture farms. So why should you avoid farm-raised shrimp?
While there are good farms that are properly run, there are others that pollute and have questionable practices, and unfortunately, it’s nearly impossible to know which kind of farm your shrimp came from.
Try wild-caught shrimp instead; it tastes better, is nutritionally superior and can be traced.
Commented
