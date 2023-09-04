At their last meeting, members of the 127 Senior Center enjoyed the musical talents of their very own Gene Brown. Gene has a rich music history of playing guitar and singing country and bluegrass, and is a longtime member at the center. It’s always a great time when he entertains the members with sing-alongs and some great old-time country music!
The 127 Senior Center at 1460 S. Main St. opens at 8 a.m. every Friday morning. There is coffee ready, and many different games are available to play. It is a fun time of fellowship, catching up with old friends and making new ones. At 9:30 bingo starts, with lots of fun prizes.
At 10:30, President Arlene Simmons presides over a short business meeting, so the members can find out about all the fun things coming up. The Sunshine Lady, Margaret Miller, always lets the members know of anyone who is ill and in need of prayer. Members may also make announcements and Leonard Hollender always has a very funny joke to share!
Once the meeting is over, the entertainment starts — and then there is a delicious lunch prepared by volunteers who love to cook.
Fun fact: The 127 Senior Center is entirely funded by membership dues ($15 per year) and various fundraisers, such as the 127 Sale. Each week, a local business sponsors the center’s bingo games and provides prizes.
Follow us on Facebook to find out more and see our updates!
The 127 Senior Center always welcomes new members who are aged 50 years or older. It is a great way to make new friends and have a lot of fun and laughter. Call 931-484-2547 for more information about becoming a member of the 127 Senior Center!
