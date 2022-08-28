On Saturday, Sept. 17, the Watauga Valley Railroad Historical Society and Museum will sponsor a train excursion on the Great Smoky Mountains Railroad. This is a wonderful opportunity to celebrate and enjoy the beauty of the fall season while riding the rails in vintage passenger railroad cars.
This one-day excursion will cover most of the operating trackage of the Great Smoky Mountains Railroad. The track follows the route of the former Southern Railway’s Murphy Branch Line, established in 1891, with its five percent grade and many bridges. Our scenic rail excursion takes us from the historic depot in Bryson City, NC, through the beautiful countryside of Western North Carolina, into the breath-taking Nantahala Gorge surrounded by the majestic Smoky Mountains and back to Bryson City.
Much of the route hugs the banks of the Little Tennessee and Nantahala Rivers. It crosses Fontana Lake on a trestle spanning 780 feet 100 feet above the lake.
Passengers ride in comfort in First Class, Crown Class,Tourist Coach orOpen-Aircars.
All classes offer seating in classic antique restored passenger cars. There are restrooms throughout the train.
First Class cars are climate-controlled and feature large windows and lounge-car seating.
Crown Class cars offer large windows and climate control for passenger comfort.
Tourist Coach Class cars have ceiling fans and windows that open and close for fresh-air viewing.
Open-Air Coach cars are great for picture-taking and “experiencing” the ride and scenery.
The Great Smoky Mountains Railroad has become a favorite of film producers over the years. The train-wreck scene in the 1993 movie, The Fugitive starring Harrison Ford and Tommy Lee Jones, was filmed along the Great Smoky Mountain Railroad. The railroad was used in the filming of the 1996 comedy, My Fellow Americans starring Jack Lemmon and James Gardner, when they stumble onto a charter train full of UNC-Chapel Hill fans headed for the NCAA Final Four. Train scenes in the 1998 movie, Forces of Nature starring Ben Affleck and Sandra Bullock, were also filmed on the Great Smoky Mountains Railroad.
Tickets are $94-$170 for adults, depending on ticket class, and $76-$87 for children ages 2-12.
All classes of excursion tickets include free admission to the Smoky Mountain Lionel Train Museum before boarding the train. The museum boasts a collection of 7,000 Lionel engines, cars and accessories and an impressive operating layout and children's activity center.
Tickets and pre-purchased meals must be ordered online by credit card at www.wataugavalleynrhs.org/. Click on the EXCURSIONS link
The excursion runs rain or shine and every effort will be made to maintain an on-time schedule.
The Spring Great Smoky Train Excursions sell out fast, please order your tickets so you will not be left out. If you like riding a train and the scenic mountains, this trip is for you.
