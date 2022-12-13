The Cumberland County Community Band invites you to its holiday concert.
Join with family and friends to enjoy songs from the holiday season, featuring familiar Christmas tunes and medleys along with a special selection for Hanukkah.
The concert will be held at Stone Memorial High School (2800 Cook Rd.) on Thursday, Dec. 15, at 7 p.m.
Some musical highlights and special features of the selections for the concert include:
• Fanfare and Hark! The Herald Angels Sing, adapted by Robert Longfield, recorded by Mannheim Steamroller. The piece opens with a glorious fanfare followed by a contemporary version of a familiar carol, sure to get the audience into the holiday spirit.
• Fantasy on a Gaelic Hymnsong, based on a gentle Gaelic melody familiar to many as “Morning Has Broken” but quickly moves into a series of instrumental choirs competing with each other yet guided by the main theme of the familiar tune.
• The Eighth Candle: Prayer and Dance for Hanukkah, bringing a fine selection of original themes which convey a sense of reverence and solemnity.
• The Nightmare Before Christmas, composed by Danny Elfman, will be recognized by many as it features theme songs from the classic animated movie of the same name. This medley includes: “Overture,” “Christmas Eve Montage,” “Sally's Song,” “This Is Halloween” and “End Title.”
The concert will continue its holiday theme by including “Home for the Holidays,” “Toy Soldier Marches” including a crowd favorite from Tchaikovsky's "Nutcracker Suite,” “Reindeer Rhumba,” “The Sounds of Christmas Joy,” “Greensleeves,” “A Jammin’ Caribbean Christmas” and “Auld Lang Syne.”
The band membership continues to grow, drawing its membership from Crossville and neighboring cities and towns. It also includes some talented high school band students. The band is proud to support local high school musicians with the Patricia and Emery Nagy Scholarship, created in memory of two of the group’s founding members. High school students who participate in high school band and the CCC Band are eligible for scholarships from $300 to $1,000.
CCCB also supports the STARTS program which provides additional funding goals for the Fine Arts programs (band, chorus, classroom, music, drama and visual arts) in the Cumberland County School System.
The Holiday concert is sponsored by the family of Bill Kerr.
Contributions to Cumberland County Community Band are encouraged and it is an IRS designated 501©3 nonprofit organization. Donations are tax deductible and may be mailed to P.O. Box 1624, Crossville, TN 38558, www.cccband.net.
