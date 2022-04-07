Save the date for the Fairfield Glade Resident Services evening of stand-up comedy with Randy Riggle.
The event will begin at 7 p.m. April 12 at the Palace Theatre, 72 S. Main St., in Crosssville. Doors open at 6.
Riggle has appeared nationally on all three major networks, NBC, ABC and CBS.
He has also appeared at some of the country’s top comedy clubs including The Improv.
Most recently, Riggle has become a regular on the strip in Las Vegas. He’s written for many comedians including Jay Leno and Joan Rivers in addition to opening for such acts as Dennis Miller, Kenny Chesney, Jerry Seinfeld, Ellen Degeneres and “Weird Al” Yankovic.
All tickets are $20 and may be purchased online through the Palace Theatre at palacetheatre-crossville.com or by calling 931-484-6133, or from FGRS at 4929 Peavine Rd., Ste 102, in Fairfield Towne Center Mall.
