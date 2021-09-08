The Library is proud to present a tribute to Scott Joplin, the King of Ragtime, at noon Wednesday in the Cumberland Meeting Room.
Stop by and enjoy several of Joplin’s best compositions, including “Maple Leaf Rag” and “The Entertainer.”
Library Laugh I
What do you call a levitating monk? An air friar.
Great New Books
A Slow Fire Burning by Paula Hawkins. After Daniel Sutherland is brutally stabbed to death on a houseboat in London, five people find their lives entangled and scrutinized as the police seek out his killer. Laura, who still suffers from the effects of a childhood car accident, had a recent one-night stand with the victim. Theo is an aging author still in love with his ex-wife Carla, who is Daniel’s aunt. Irene is a widowed older woman living on her own, still missing her husband and now freshly mourning the loss of her next-door neighbor and best friend Angela, who was Daniel’s mother. Miriam lives on the houseboat next to Daniel’s and was the one to find him. She also has a history with Theo, whom she has accused of stealing her unpublished memoir for his own crime novel. Hawkins deftly spools out their stories, expertly maneuvering suspenseful twists and turns as the characters’ flaws and motives are exposed. She takes seemingly ordinary characters and peers deeply into their complicated lives, skillfully building tension and keeping readers guessing.
The Nature of Middle Earth by J.R.R. Tolkien. It is well known that J.R.R. Tolkien published “The Hobbit” in 1937 and “The Lord of the Rings” in 1954-’55. What may be less known is that he continued to write about Middle-earth in the decades that followed, right up until the years before his death in 1973. For him, Middle-earth was part of an entire world to be explored, and the writings in The Nature of Middle-earth reveal the journeys that he took as he sought to better understand his unique creation. From sweeping themes as profound as Elvish immortality and reincarnation, and the Powers of the Valar, to the more earth-bound subjects of the lands and beasts of Nâumenor, the geography of the Rivers and Beacon-hills of Gondor, and even who had beards! This new collection is a veritable treasure-trove offering readers a chance to peer over Professor Tolkien’s shoulder at the very moment of discovery.
My Heart Is A Chainsaw by Stephen Graham Jones. Jade Daniels, a teen of Blackfeet and White descent, has always believed that her town, Proofrock, ID, was ripe for a slasher. As a dedicated horror fan, she knows the lore (local Lake Witch legend: check!) and the signs (unexplained mass elk deaths: check!). And she knows a final girl when she sees one, which is why she focuses on beautiful, kind Letha Mondragon when Letha’s family moves to the new luxury development across the lake. Jade predicts that Proofrock’s annual Fourth of July celebration is going to turn into a bloodbath, and it’s her job to prepare Letha for her role — a job that Jade takes very seriously. Background tension in Jones’ (The Only Good Indians) latest thrums from the start — tension between Indigenous people and white colonizers, between longtime residents and incomers, between haves and have-nots — even before the meticulously crafted horror plot unfolds.
Library Laugh II
What’s a knight’s favorite type of email? Chain mail.
Stingy Schobel Says
Here’s a smart tip from Harvard Law School’s energy manager on how to reduce the electricity consumption of your desktop computers.
Reduce your computer monitor brightness from 100% to just 70%. It’s barely noticeable in appearance, and it cuts around 20% of the unit’s energy consumption.
And check to make sure your computer has something called “power saving mode,” which helps it to automatically save energy. This feature is often disabled and needs to be enabled in order to work.
Libraries = Information
People make choices everyday that affect whether or not they will develop dementia in the years to come — and how fast it progresses if it does show up.
Dementia is a progressive disease that can eventually cause deterioration of brain function.
The good news is that simple things, such as maintaining a network of friends or getting outdoors more, can help to prevent dementia from happening in the first place.
Here are some everyday helpful habits you can integrate into your life that can reduce your risk.
Monitor Your Weight: The number of global dementia cases is expected to triple by the year 2050, and part of that is due to having a high body mass index, In other words, being overweight. Maintaining a healthy weight — particularly as we age — can help to protect our brains. These bodyweight factors dovetail into the next healthy habit — nutrition.
To be continued…
