The Historic Palace Theatre in downtown Crossville has a January line up sure to delight music lovers, with bluegrass, county and rock.
Williamson Branch Family, Jan. 15
Nashville based Williamson Branch is a high-energy, high-steppin’ show that features a variety of bluegrass, gospel and country music, accentuated by world class Appalachian clog dancing.
Bluegrass Today said, “Williamson Branch brings high energy, great personality, and a particularly good musical show…this is a band that’s rapidly rising to the upper tier of today’s bluegrass vanguard.”
Bolstered by millions of views on social media, Williamson Branch has toured from Canada to the Cayman Islands, Maine to the Mexican border thrilling audiences with their vocal harmonies and sparkling personalities. Even Grand Ol’ Opry legend Jeanie C. Riley chimed in: “I was expecting a little girl’s voice, but when Melody started singing, I thought I was hearing a young Alison Krauss or Rhonda Vincent.”
The Sterling Bluegrass Jamboree in Ohio sang their praises: “Williamson Branch blew the crowd away! This talented family never stops entertaining!”
Williamson Branch plays one night only at The Palace in downtown Crossville on Saturday, Jan. 15 at 7 p.m. Reserved tickets start at $15.
Linda Davis, Jan. 22
Grammy Award-winner Linda Davis will present an “Evening in the Round” Jan. 22.
Three of Nashville’s most talented singer/songwriters will bring a little taste of Music City to Crossville when they perform an intimate night of acoustic music. Davis will be joined by hit songwriters Lang Scott and Bill Whyte.
Davis recorded five studio albums for major record labels and more than 15 singles, including “Does He Love You” with Reba McEntire, which won both singers the Grammy for “Best Country Vocal Collaboration.” Her highest solo chart position is “Some Things Are Meant to Be” at No. 13.
Davis also won the Grammy Award for “Best Contemporary Christian Album” and “Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song” as part of the Scott Family’s album “Love Remains.”
In addition, Davis won the Billboard Music Award, as part of Hillary Scott & The Scott Family, for Top Christian Song (“Thy Will”) in May 2017.
Injected with hits, humor and a whole lot of down-home appeal, this enjoyable night of music will see each artist taking a turn at the microphone, playing songs and sharing the stories behind these hits.
Linda Davis’ “Evening in the Round” plays one night only at The Palace in downtown Crossville on Saturday, Jan. 22, at 7pm.
Reserved tickets start at only $15.
The WannaBeatles, Jan. 28
Grammy-nominated group The WannaBeatles are back by popular demand!
Professional and polished, this four-piece ensemble delivers a fun-filled variety-styled show that is a guaranteed crowd pleaser.
Using their impressive multi-instrumental skills, they re-create all the eras of the Beatles songbook and offer a great alternative to look-alike bands by applying the tools of “old school” entertainment: showmanship, humor and original material. Get ready to take a magical mystery tour filled with great Beatles standards, on stage antics, fab fan trivia, and much more. With an emphasis on audience participation, this high energy band offers family friendly entertainment for audiences of all ages.
The Wannabeatles plays one night only at The Palace in downtown Crossville on Friday, Jan. 28, at 7 p.m. Reserved tckets start at $20.
For tickets to any of these shows, call 931-484-6133 or go to palacetheatre-crossville.com.
