Wear a lovely hat (or borrow one at the event) to the Plateau Gardens from 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, May 13.
Enjoy a variety of teas, sandwiches (traditional cucumber, chicken salad, bleu cheese-walnut and more), crab quiche bites, scones and sweets (shortbreads, tea cookies, muffins and more).
Listen to a delightful program about the Language of Flowers, and take a guided tour of “What’s Blooming” in the Gardens.
Tea for two will cost $35, and tea for one will be $20.
All proceeds benefit will Cumberland County Master Gardeners Association, particularly to support the Gardens Summer Internship Program.
Seating is limited to 36 people, and paid reservations are required by May 1. Mail checks payable to CCMGA to CCMGA, P.O. Box 483, Crossville, TN 38557.
Additional “tea-days” are scheduled for June 24 (Day Lily Tea) and Sept. 9 (Herbal Tea).
Plateau Discovery Gardens is at 320 Experiment Station Rd., Crossville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.