At age 9, Ella England already has a few books vying for her favorite.
“Probably the Hunger Games or the Penderwicks,” said Ella. “We’re on the last one,” she added, referring to the Penderwicks series.
“You can sit in your house and be anywhere else in the whole wide world,” her mom, Katie, said of the family’s love of reading.
Ella’s love for reading was nurtured by her parents, Brent and Katie England, grandparents and her great-grandmother, Dorothy England — “Granny Dot.”
Granny Dot passed away in November, and the family has been thinking of a way to honor her memory.
Ella believed a Little Free Library would be just the thing.
“She loved books and she loved to go to the book sales and give people books,” Ella said. “We decided to make a Little Free Library for her.”
Granny Dot helped stock Katie’s third-grade classroom at Stone Elementary with books. And the Englands enjoy visiting other Little Free Libraries around the region, sharing books as they go.
“We have a lot of students who come into the classroom who don’t have books at home,” Katie said. “As teachers, we give as many books as we can, but we want to make sure they have other places to get them, as well.
“Something like this around different communities in Crossville would be beneficial to them and parents, too.”
They have registered their library at littlefreelibrary.org. There’s a mobile app that shows the location of registered libraries across the country.
The site shows a Little Free Library at Roane State Community College’s Cumberland Campus, on Rose St., on Gateway Circle, and at Synergy Medical on Taylor Ave.
Ella’s library is tucked under the branches of a tree in the front yard of the England’s home at 91 Glenwood Circle, with branches dropping down for some shade and cover while still letting the light in. There’s a bench to sit and read for a while and a Little Free Library securely potted in 80 pounds of concrete.
Inside are books for children and adults alike, stickers and more.
“It’s really cool to step out your door and see what people have gotten and what people have left,” Ella said.
A guestbook records who stops by and books they take, books they leave, and books they’d love to see. Ella loves seeing who has visited.
Ella’s Little Free Library opened July 24, and right away neighbors, friends and family were stopping by.
“It’s nice to visit with people,” said Katie, adding several people from the community had stopped by in the few days since the Little Free Library. “We’ve got to see them use the library, and that’s a lot of fun.”
The England’s began with a plan to build a wooden library at the beginning of the summer.
“We were talking in the car and Ella was giving out ideas. This was the one we knew we could get taken care of,” Katie said. “It’s taken us most of the summer.”
They found a book shelf at a thrift store and thought it would provide a good start. But high lumber prices pushed the cost for the library upwards of $150.
“Dad got online and found this,” Ella said pointing to the plastic library. It’s built to withstand the weather and keep the books dry.
They added flowers and plants and some fairy lights and a bench to sit and read for a bit.
“Granny Dot was known for her gardens and flowers,” Katie said. “This is something similar to what she would do.”
Ella hopes to see more Little Free Libraries spring up.
“I want to make 87 Little Free Libraries. That’s how old Granny Dot was when she passed away,” Ella said. She added those could be library boxes or “blessing boxes,” which provide a place to put food, toiletries, toys or other items people may need.
“Our plan is to spread these out in Crossville and Sparta,” Katie said. “Granny Dot lived in Ravenscroft, so we want to spread the love that way, too.”
Books can be left in the library or, if it’s full, on the bench or, during rain, in the plastic container at the house.
