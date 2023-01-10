The artwork of famous artists such as Degas, Da Vinci, Monet, Mondrian and 28 others are on display at the Plateau Creative Arts Center through the end of January.
Well … Art Guild members’ interpretations of the great masters artwork are gracing the walls of the Arts Center gallery. In keeping with the Art Guild’s mission statement, “Teach, Learn & Inspire,” the current special exhibit is “Emulating the Masters.”
Last spring, 35 Art Guild members drew names of famous artists out of a hat, and agreed to research their artist and create an art piece emulating the “master” artist that they selected. Of the 35 names drawn, 31 pieces were submitted resulting in an incredible display of artwork for all to admire.
The public is invited to come enjoy “Emulating the Masters,” in addition to artwork by featured artist Claudia Kirkpatrick and a wide assortment of art pieces including paintings, jewelry, pottery, sculpture and more in the gallery between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays.
The Art Guild at Fairfield Glade is a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) organization and an equal opportunity provider.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.