EmPOWERment is a 12-week domestic violence and/or sexual assault recovery program offered by the Avalon Center that utilizes video-based instruction, group process and peer support. All classes are free of charge and designed to enhance knowledge of power-based violence for victims, survivors, parents or anyone in a support person role. Participants can attend anonymously, or completion certificates are available to those who sign up and complete ten sessions.
Participants are offered options for how they choose to cope and heal.
Other topics include self-worth, information on trauma responses, and transitioning into healthy relationships.
With an abundance of caution, classes will be held online at this time using freeconferencecall.com. Classes start on Oct. 5 and will be held every Monday from 5-6:30 p.m. CT.
Call 1-800-641-3434 to sign up today.
