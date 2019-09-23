The nation’s leading community fitness program designed specifically for seniors, SilverSneakers, promotes greater health engagement and accountability by providing members with regular exercise (strength training, aerobics and flexibility) and social opportunities.
As America continues to age, senior-focused health and vitality programs will become more and more essential to ensuring aging adults can continue to be vital, active members of our communities and our world. Fair Park Senior Center is at the forefront, continuing to expand our standard-setting program’s reach with locations, features and benefits members won’t find in any other program.
SilverSneakers classes are held weekly. We would love to have you join us.
On Tuesdays and Thursdays at Fair Park Senior Center, early-bird classes start at 8 a.m. Our 9 a.m. class is full.
On Mondays, Tuesdays and Fridays, classes are held at the Fairfield Glade Library in rooms A&B at 11:45 a.m.
An eight-week tai chi arthritis and fall prevention class will be starting Oct. 2 at Fair Park Senior Center. The tai chi class is designed specifically for arthritis and fall prevention. Recommended by the CDC, the program is designed for improving health and wellness and is effective in preventing falls. Numerous studies have shown tai chi improves muscular strength, flexibility, fitness, relieves pain and improves immunity and the quality of life.
You can start and continue to progress to higher levels no matter your age or physical condition. Tai chi can be learned from a standing or seated position. Come join us on Wednesdays and Thursdays from 9 to 10 a.m. starting Oct. 2. It is easy to learn, relaxing, effective and safe. Classes are conducted by a certified instructor.
Crossville’s Got Talent
This year’s show will be held at the historic Palace Theatre Friday, Sept. 27, at 7 p.m. Tickets are $10 each. If you would like to purchase yours now, we have them available at the Fair Park Senior Center. Proceeds help support the Fair Park Senior Center.
Senior Travel Program
Adventure is out there. Come sign up today. Our Senior Travel Program is one of the most popular aspects of our center and has provided many of our members with the opportunity to travel to different regions in Tennessee. Our group day trips are always full of laughter and adventure.
On Thursday, Sept. 26, we will be traveling to Ignis Glass in Chatanooga for a glass-blowing class. Each participant will create their own piece. We will also stop for lunch after our class. Cost is $60. Call to reserve a spot.
Breakfast with CMC
Sept. 27
Cumberland Medical Center welcomes you to join them at Fair Park Senior Center for Breakfast with CMC on Friday, Sept. 27, at 9:30 a.m. We will be learning ways to help you stay active.
Breakfast with CMC is a partnership program with Fair Park Senior Center, 1433 Livingston Rd. in Crossville. The program is free of charge.
For questions or more information, please call 931-484-7416.
