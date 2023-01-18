Find out how to create embossed metal jewelry at Plateau Creative Arts Center on Tuesday, Feb. 7 from 10 a.m. to noon to learn how to create embossed metal jewelry.
This smorgasbord class will be taught by Art Guild member Marcia Everitt, artist and retired elementary teacher, who will demonstrate how to use an embossing machine and copper to create a necklace or earrings. Students will also learn some metal smithing techniques by adding beads to the jewelry before adding wire, and how to use Vintaj patinas to put color on copper.
All supplies will be provided and Everitt will demonstrate a step-by-step procedure to complete your creation.
This is an introductory class, no experience in jewelry making is necessary. Marcia will explain how to use various tools and techniques to complete a finished jewelry piece. She has taught many art related classes in the past, including to passengers on cruise ships.
Cost for this two-hour smorgasbord class is $25 for Art Guild members and $30 for guests. Class size is limited to eight students.
To register for this class, stop by 451 Lakeview Dr. or call 931-707-7249.
The Art Guild at Fairfield Glade is a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) organization and an equal opportunity provider.
