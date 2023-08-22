On the heels of his debut single release, “Grassy Cove,” 14-year-old bluegrass phenom Wyatt Ellis has released the accompanying video. Filmed at Nashville’s legendary Station Inn, the video was directed by Joseph Cash, grandson of Johnny Cash.
“Grassy Cove” is a mandolin-driven instrumental featuring critically-acclaimed performer Sierra Hull. The song, co-written by Ellis and Hull, is the first from an upcoming album set to be released on Ellis’ Knee High Records label, and is produced by award-winning multi-instrumentalist Justin Moses. Also appearing in the video are Deanie Richardson (fiddle), Cory Walker (banjo), Mike Bub (bass), Maddie Denton (fiddle), and Moses (guitar).
The bluegrass instrumental has its roots in a trip to his grandpa’s house. Inspired by the beauty of East Tennessee on the way home, the then 12-year-old hummed a simple melody as he was riding through the picturesque Cumberland Plateau community seeing its fields sparkling with fireflies at dusk. When he got home, he immediately introduced the tune to his mandolin.
Born in the rich music bed of East Tennessee, Ellis has quickly become one of the most-watched young musicians in bluegrass music. A devotee of Bill Monroe, Ellis has been mentored by many iconic musicians, including Sierra Hull, Bobby Osborne, Mike Compton, and others. Ellis has studied with mandolin masters, composed his own original instrumentals, and transitioned from playing alone in his living room to performing seamlessly alongside bluegrass legends and Hall of Famers. In his two short years on the scene, Ellis has become a multi-instrumentalist and has been invited to perform on stage with some of the most iconic musicians of this era, including Billy Strings, Dierks Bentley, Peter Rowan, Sam Bush, Bryan Sutton, Dailey & Vincent, and Marty Stuart.
Ellis is from Maryville but has many relatives in Cumberland County. He’ll join other local talents for a special Cumberland Voices event set Sept. 9 at The Amp, on Division St.
Cumberland Voices will feature storytellers, local band The Humanaires and Ellis. This free event begins at 4 p.m. and is sponsored by Downtown Crossville, Inc. Entry is free.
