Regina Elliott of Knoxville was crowned 2021 Ms. Senior Tennessee at the Palace Theatre in Crossville April 17.
The pageant included 16 ladies from across the state who competed for the chance to represent the state of Tennessee in the national Ms. Senior America Pageant scheduled in Atlantic City in August.
The court was made up of Ms. Senior Rhea County Our Fair Lady Dr. Ingrid Luther, first runner-up; Linda Hood of Brentwood, second runner-up; Sandra Shupe of Lebanon, third runner-up; and Ms. Wilson County Natalie Lynn Soule, fourth runner-up.
Other award winners included:
People’s Choice: Susan Frazier Hinton, Ms. Senior Smithville Grandpa Fair 2019
Ms. Photogenic: Mona Lou Donahue of Crossville
Best Evening Gown: Connie Clapper, MS Senior Cumberland County 2020
Ms. Congeniality: Regina Elliott of Knoxville
Most Ad Sales: Sandra Shupe, Lebanon
Best Essay: Natalie Lynn Soule, Ms. Wilson County 2019
Best Interview: Dr. Ingrid Luther, Ms. Senior Rhea County Our Fair Lady 2019
Best Talent: Linda Hood of Brentwood.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.