Ella England is sharing her love of reading with her classmates.
The 10-year-old student at Stone Elementary established a Little Free Library on the campus just as classes were winding down for the school year.
She hopes children and families will find summer reading material at the library where people can take a book and leave a book.
England established a Little Free Library at her home in the Homestead community on Glenwood Circle last year as a way to honor her grandmother, Dorothy England, who passed away in November 2021.
“Granny Dot” loved reading and encouraged young Ella to read.
Ella is the daughter of Brent and Katie England.
Ella’s Little Libraries are registered with littlefreelibrary.org, a database that shows the location of registered libraries across the country.
In addition to the library in the Homestead community and the new one at Stone Elementary, there is also a library at
Shelter Insurance on Miller
Ave.
