Elks Lodge 2751 is celebrating World War II veteran Staff Sgt. Alfred P. Rodgers’ 100th birthday on Feb. 26 from 2-4 p.m.
In his honor, the Elks are requesting he receives 100 birthday cards. Cards can be mailed to 1145 Genesis Rd., Crossville, TN 38555.
Rodgers was drafted into the U.S. Army in December 1942, at age 20. He was sent to Australia in September 1943.
In April 1944, he sailed up the coast of New Guinea to Hollandia and took part in mopping-up operations.
He participated in the invasion of the island of Miak, now called Bosniak. He operated a 40 mm Bofers Automatic Cannon, protecting the construction crews of the Corps of Engineers.
He survived 55 air attacks.
Rodgers’ service lasted four years. At the end of WWII, he returned home, went to college, became a surgeon, and practiced for 40 years.
After he finished college Rodgers married and had three children.
Rodgers’ only surviving relative is his daughter.
He still lives independently. He has been orally interviewed by the Library of Congress.
All veterans and civilians are invited to attend this special event.
