Eireann’s Call, a Celtic World Music band out of Palmetto, FL, will bring its Celtic Journeys concert to Crossville’s Palace Theater July 16.
The Crossville concert, from 7-9 p.m., is part of the band’s East Coast tour to promote the release of its new album, tús.
Husband-and-wife band leaders David and Cat Doersch toured for years with their former Celtic Rock band, Coyote Run.
It was during those years that the two were introduced to the magic and charm of the Palace Theater, when Coyote Run first brought their show, A Kilted Christmas, to the Palace.
The show was a huge hit, selling out quickly. The band felt such love and support from the Crossville audience that they returned to the Palace several times for sold-out engagements.
Coyote Run folded in 2012, but the Doersches never lost their love for Celtic music or their enjoyment of sharing it with audiences. In 2020, the two decided to once again form a band and begin touring their unique and magic take on this genre.
They gathered together a group of amazing musicians and, though the pandemic slowed their performance ambitions, they spent several months in the studio (with masks on) recording the band’s inaugural album, tús, which is Gaelic for “debut.”
Now, they are joyfully touring and performing up the East Coast, with shows in Tennessee, Virginia, Philadelphia and Baltimore, to promote the CD and to reconnect with fans and audiences — and the first stop on their tour is the Palace Theater.
“Coyote Run had such a magical connection with the community here,” David Doersch said, “It was one of the very first calls I made when considering this tour for Eireann’s Call.”
Eireann’s Call features bagpipes, fiddle, keyboard, accordion, guitar, bass, drums and tight vocal harmonies.
Their music spans the Celtic nations of Ireland, Scotland, Wales and Galicia with additional World Music influences from Norway, Germany, Appalachia, Morocco and more.
The concert promises to be an evening of thrilling Gaelic rock, soaring symphonic pieces, stirring songs of battle, love and loss, and jokes and stories.
The show is family friendly and multi-generational in its appeal. From the first moment of the first song, the audience knows they are in for treat, as they embark on these Celtic Journeys.
Tickets are $20. Call 931-484-6133 or visit palacetheatre-crossville.com for tickets or more information.
