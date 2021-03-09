Charley Boswell always possessed a will to win and became a legend as a youngster.
At age 11, he was top salesman of Liberty magazines and excelled in multiple sports, especially baseball and football.
He was a member of the University of Alabama team when they won one of their many national championships, resulting in an invitation to play in the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, CA, on Jan. 1, 1938.
Boswell’s goal was to become a professional with the New York Yankees, and he was in Atlanta in a farm club for seasoning when he was drafted into World War II and soon became a part of the allied attempt to break through the western defenses of Adolf Hitler’s Germany.
As commander of the Headquarters Company of the Third Battalion 84th Division 335th Infantry Regiment, Boswell and his crew were on the road from Gereonsweiler to Lindern on Nov. 30, 1944, carrying a second load of supplies to the battalion commander, Lt. Col. Robert Wallace, when his tank was struck by enemy fire.
Boswell survived but suffered burns over the upper part of his body and blindness.
He underwent several unsuccessful surgeries to restore his vision before he was returned to the States and entered Valley Forge General Hospital for further treatment. An eminent eye specialist there gently informed Boswell his blindness was permanent.
Boswell entered a state of profound depression. His baseball career was ended; he feared the same fate possibly awaited his marriage.
Boswell manifested no interest in any of the occupations the hospital staff attempted to teach him.
Then entered golfing coach Kenny Gleason, who announced he intended to teach Boswell to play golf. Boswell cursed him and ordered him out of the room. (Privately, he thought chasing a little white ball around was a ridiculous sport.)
Gleason refused to leave, so eventually Boswell consented to show the %@&# that no blind person can play golf.
Gleason instructed Boswell for a while on how to hold a golf club, how to swing it, and other fundamentals before he teed the ball, adjusted his pupil’s stance, and said, “Go.”
Boswell swung — and sent the ball 200 yards.
Gleason informed him he had made a “perfect drive.” Inwardly Boswell smiled, and a new sport was spawned that afternoon as the two of them practiced a few holes.
A new sport and his wife’s unselfish love were the very things he needed for healing.
For the remainder of his life, all Boswell required was a good coach and practice, practice, practice in order to become an excellent golfer.
Over the following years, he garnered altogether 28 national and international trophies as a golfing champion of the blind.
Also, he and his wife reared a family, and Boswell established a successful business in Birmingham.
When I taught in a Shelby County, AL, public school during the 1970s, I read Boswell’s autobiography, Now I See, to my eighth-grade students. It provoked much thought and conversation as to how Boswell was able to overcome his disadvantage and achieve phenomenal heights in sports and business.
I called Boswell’s office, informed him of his young admirers and asked for a student interview, which he granted.
Class members submitted questions, from which a composite list was made and three students were chosen to conduct the interview.
Boswell received the group graciously, and they were mesmerized by his spontaneity and warmth. Here was this handsome giant of a man, bronzed perfectly from his sport, facing them directly in such a way they were sure he could see them.
He patiently answered all their queries, casually mentioning some famous friends, Bob Hope and his wife among them. The youngsters were so impressed, they felt they were in the presence of royalty.
We brought along Boswell’s book, which he autographed legibly with the help of his secretary’s guiding hand.
He then suddenly posed a question to me, “Mrs. Pruett, may I ride with you to Lloyd’s Restaurant? Someone will meet me there, for I have a game of golf scheduled at Talladega this afternoon.”
“Certainly,” I responded, but with trepidation, for I was driving a Volkswagen Beetle with three teenage passengers.
Boswell’s secretary walked to the car with him. The students quickly jumped into the back seat, and Boswell scooted himself onto the passenger seat of my tiny vehicle with the ease of one seating himself in a limousine.
As I drove the 25 miles to the restaurant, Boswell chatted with the students the entire distance. He related one incident of sitting in a restaurant with friends. When ordering their food, the waiter asked another person what “he” wanted, pointing to Boswell.
Boswell quickly interjected, “H--, I am blind, but I can hear, and I can talk too!”
We delivered Boswell safely to his rendezvous. The students presented a glowing report of the interview to their classmates next day.
When my students evaluated me at the end of the school year, all three who had interviewed “Mr. Boswell” wrote that meeting him was the highlight of their school year.
Boswell had scored perfectly again.
