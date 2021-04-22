Ed Jones Automotive and Service Station turned the big 5-0 on March 13. Jones has owned and operated his service station in the same location, 22 West Ave. in downtown Crossville, since it opened.
“We’ve been here ever since. It’s a long time to be stuck in one spot,” Jones laughed. “But, I can’t imagine doing anything else that I’d enjoy as much.
“I’m the only independent owner left that’s been here this long.”
Jones was born and raised in Cumberland County. He started his mechanic career in high school, working at a service station owned by Orland Kerley on Hwy. 70 for eight years. In those eight years, he was a fully trained mechanic and had at that point essentially becoming the sole manager of the station’s daily operations and mechanic jobs.
“So I thought I could make a living doing it for myself,” he said.
After almost 60 years of being a mechanic, Jones added that he “got the craving for it and never got it out of his system.”
“I’ve never really done anything else,” he continued. “But it’s been good.”
The Ed Jones Automotive building was originally built as a Lion Oil service station in 1950. Call it fate, destiny or just a really interesting coincidence, but when Jones’ mother was in labor with him that very year, she stopped at the Lion Oil service station before going to Dr. Lawson’s office two blocks away to give birth to him.
Things came full circle when the old Lion Oil service station came up for sale, Jones decided to open up his own mechanic business. But, he said with the 1970s gas shortage, no banks would talk to him about a loan. He called a friend who began as customer from when Jones worked at the station for Kerley. This friend was Jay Olson, president of Crossville Rubber, who brought all his vehicles and some of the company equipment to Jones for maintenance and repairs. When Jones asked if Olson would help him buy the station so he could own his own business, Olson obliged, loaned Jones the money and didn’t even charge him interest.
He paid his friend back in one year.
“Every penny I owed him, I paid back,” Jones said, still beholden to the friend who helped make it possible.
From then, Jones said “things really got to crankin’.”
Ed Jones Automotive and Service Station offered many services, from mechanics, air-conditioning work and tune ups to car washes and fuel. They became known for their car washes, and the business flourished. The ebb and flow of the service station market changed, and Ed Jones’ services changed with them.
“As time goes, things change,” he said. He decided to concentrate the business on the technical side of car mechanics as more manufacturers began building cars with on-board computers in the ‘80s. Jones equipped the station with the ability to perform diagnostic services. To this day, Jones said Ed Jones Automotive is the only auto service business that has that capability besides the dealership.
“On cars these days, computers operate everything,” he said.
Tommy Stewart has worked for Jones for 35 years.
“We’ve been through an awful lot together,” Jones said. Stewart was a stone mason and being slow work during the winter months, Jones needed some help at the station. He joined the Ed Jones Automotive team to help with the busyness of the winter season, and he’s been there ever since.
Describing his longtime friend as a straight shooter, Jones said, “We work together well. We’ve always gotten along.”
With the word “service” in the name of his business, Jones has a stellar record of service. Countless times, and even more testimonials, Jones has risen to the occasion to be of assistance to his fellow man, be it a county resident or a passer-by.
“I’m a pretty good judge of character,” he said, being humble about his selflessness.
He added that he could just tell when somebody needed help and if he was in a position to help them, he did. He has fixed vehicles, gotten people back on the road safely and never hesitated to put money in their pockets to get them home and make sure they were well taken care of.
“I’ve done that many times and don’t regret a penny,” he said. “It all comes back. That circle they talk about, it’s all true.”
Jones is married and he has two children, Jeff and Miranda, who blessed him with five grandchildren. Now he is enjoying being a great-grandpa.
Ed Jones Automotive moved away from selling fuel about 15 years ago, but still offer a wide range of services, including mechanic work, diagnostics, regular service and tune ups, oil changes, brakes, and air conditioning work.
Regarding his 50th year business anniversary, Jones said he had no intention of retiring.
“It’s kind of a big deal because I’m the only one here that’s been here that long,” he said. “I still like to do it. I still like opening the door.”
