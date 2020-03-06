The Fairfield Glade Community Church presents the first event of their 2020 Community Enrichment Concert series at 3 p.m. March 22.
This is the third season the church has sponsored entertainment for the benefit of the community.
Admission is free and a good-will offering will be taken on behalf of the featured performers, the East Valley Three.
As is typical of this concert series, a portion of the good-will offering will be shared with a local non-profit. This concert’s recipient will be the Avalon Center, whose mission is to end power based violence against men, women and children and to achieve social justice.
East Valley Three is a local acoustic trio with rich vocals and exceptional harmonies. Members are Aaron Ingram, guitar; Matt Page, guitar; and Matthew Luther, cello.
Ingram and Page are both natives of Cumberland County where they grew up together. They got into music at a young age when Ingram’s grandfather taught them how to read music. They later immersed themselves into guitar following in the lyrical and melodic footsteps of Simon & Garfunkel, James Taylor and Jim Croce. With the help of his cello, Luther brings a smooth, captivating edge that gives integrity to the group.
Since coming together as the East Valley Three, they have been making their audiences happy wherever they play using their down-to-earth approach to modern music and classic songs.
Ingram is currently the worship leader at the Linary Church of Christ and manages the Feed Store on Hwy. 70 E. He is the young guy with the beard and smile that has probably helped you at the Feed Store.
East Valley Three not only will cover some classic Simon & Garfunkel, Taylor and Croce hits, they will also perform their own unique compositions.
Future community enrichment events for your calendar are: May 17, naSkylark, a Celtic music trio; Sept. 13, Mary Hirst & Friends, featuring local talent on vocals, piano
and organ, and trumpet; and Nov. 8, annual memorial concert featuring
the Plateau Women’s Chorus.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.