Fair Park Senior Center is excited to now offer early bird classes for SilverSneakers at Fair Park Senior Center. These classes will be held every Tuesday and Thursday at 8 a.m. We will open the doors at 7:30 a.m.
For those of you who are new to SilverSneakers, here is our schedule:
Monday — 11:45 a.m. at Fairfield Glade Library
Tuesday — 8 a.m. at Fair Park Senior Center
Tuesday — 9 a.m. at Fair Park Senior Center (class is full)
Thursday — 8 a.m. at Fair Park Senior Center
Thursday — 9 a.m. Fair Park Senior Center (class is full)
Friday —11:45 a.m. at Fairfield Glade Library
Community Summer Bash Followup
Fair Park Senior Center would like to thank all of our vendors, community workers, volunteer staff and everyone that came out to visit us during this fundraiser event. This event would not have been successful without all of you. Thank you for your support!
Senior Day at the Fair
Join Fair Park Senior Center and our community partners for a day full of fun and giveaways at Senior Day at the Fair on Wednesday, Aug. 28, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. They will have all the activities we all enjoy every year and plenty of prizes to go around.
So get those knobby knees polished, practice that yodel, don’t forget your crazy hat and come on out for a hog callin’ good time. We hope to see y’all there!
Senior Olympics
Registration deadline for the 2019 Tennessee Senior Olympics Fall division has been extended to Aug. 30. This year’s events include golf, pickle ball, bowling, table tennis, billiards, tennis, swimming, softball throw, horseshoes, basketball, shuffleboard, corn hole, chair volleyball and track and field.
This year is a qualifying year for the nationals. If you are interested in participating in the Tennessee Senior Olympics, please visit fairparkseniorcenter.org or pick up a registration packet at our office. We are open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 1433 Livingston Rd. Let’s make this year the best yet!
Crossville’s Got Talent
If you have a talent you would like to share, we want to see it. We are taking signups now for our Crossville’s Got Talent fundraiser. Call 931-484-7416 or 931-248-2487 to sign up.
The actual competition will be Friday, Sept. 27, at 7 p.m. at the Palace Theatre. You must call before Aug. 30 to register for auditions.
