Author days are upon us! On Thursday, February 20 at 1PM in the Carol Darling Room the library presents Beth Durham whose Christian historical fiction is inspired by characters of Tennessee’s Cumberland Plateau. This will be followed on Wednesday, Feb. 26 by Tori Hughes, a local fantasy author, whose book “Druid Hills” will be discussed at 11:30 a.m. in the Cumberland Meeting Room. At noon Mark Grisham, the brother of John Grisham, will take center stage to discuss his present work of historical fiction ”Diablo.” Come, enjoy and be prepared to be inspired by our local, talented authors.
What’s Happening
Thursday, Feb. 20
1 p.m. Beth Durham – Book & Author Event
4 p.m. Untitled Teen Program!
Friday, February 21st
1 p.m. Origami Group meeting
Saturday, Feb. 22nd
10 a.m. Genealogy Seminar – Your Ancestors Last Words - Wills and Probates - Cumberland County Archives
10 a.m. Chess Class w/ Alan Kantor
10 a.m. Beginning Guitar Class with Tom Fincher
10:30 a.m. Intermediate Guitar Class with Tom Fincher
11:30 a.m. Advanced Guitar Class with Tom Fincher
Monday, Feb. 24
9 a.m. Quilters Block Swap for Beginners
2 p.m. Learn Tai Chi [Intermediate]
3 p.m. Learn Tai Chi [Beginning]
Tuesday, Feb. 25
10 a.m. KidBits Storytime & Craft – Children’s Library Carousel
10 a.m. Chakra Balancing
2 p.m. “Overcomer [PG]” - Tuesday @ the Movies
Wednesday, Feb. 26
10 a.m. Ewe Can Knit Needle Workers Group meeting
11:30 a.m. Tori Hughes – Book & Author Event
12:00 p.m. Mark Grisham – Book & Author Event
Great New Books
American Sherlock: Murder, Forensics, and the Birth of American CSI by Kate Winkler Dawson
Dawson uses five decades worth of files to tell the story of Edward Heinrich, who in the first half of the 20th century, solved some of the most mysterious and high-profile criminal cases in the United States. The case files presented include the page-turning stories of a high-profile Hollywood actor accused of murder, the kidnapping and murder of a Catholic priest, and the baffling case of a Stanford professor accused of killing his wife. Readers will learn about a man with a difficult past being led to an exciting, yet demanding career never pursued; the birth of forensic science; and law enforcement's and the public's shifting views of forensics to solve crimes.
The Chill by Scott Carson
The Chilewaukee Reservoir upriver from New York City, aka "The Chill," has a dark past. Under its waters lies the drowned town of Galesburg, which residents were forced to evacuate in order to create the reservoir, all in the name of progress. A century later, many of their descendants remain, but so, too, does a patiently waiting evil. Told from multiple points of view, this novel provides a wealth of historical details on everything from engineering to legends.
Sisters by Choice by Susan Mallory
In this latest from Mallery, three cousins on Blackberry Island wrestle with what comes next. Sophie has returned home after her business crashes and realizes that she must let go to go forward. Kristine dreams of opening a bakery shop, but it might smash up her marriage. Heather wants to go to college on the mainland, but her mother keeps having crises.
Above the Bay of Angels by Rhys Bowen
This delightful mystery neatly blends historical details of late Victorian life, from rich foods to royalty, into a story spiced with humor and romance. Bowen's depiction of Bella as a modern Victorian woman, skillfully navigating class differences while struggling with the choice between a safe life and her ambitions, rings true.
Libraries=Information
Little known disease sources in your home: Sheets are a breeding ground for microscopic dust mites-wash sheets in hot water weekly and keep humidity below 50%. Showerheads may contain bacteria that can cause lung infections-clean heads by submerging them overnight in vinegar if the manufacturer says that will not harm the finish. Refrigerators can have mold and bacteria growing in them-wipe up spills immediately, clean regularly with hot soapy water, and throw out spoiled food at least weekly. Hand towels may hold germs for hours after use-avoid sharing them, and change and wash them regularly. Remote controls are covered with germs- disinfect them weekly with antibacterial wipes. Vacuum cleaners may contain bacteria, molds and allergens-clean them regularly and consider wearing a mask when vacuuming.
Stingy Schobel Says
Best times to buy major appliances: Heating and cooling systems-spring and fall, when less extreme weather slows sales. Refrigerators and freezers- late spring, because new models generally come out around summertime. Dishwashers, washers and dryers- holiday weekends-sale prices are common on weekends containing a Friday or Monday federal holiday. Microwaves and stoves-the end of the month-many stores and salespeople have quotas they are trying to meet and will offer good deals. Helpful: Try to shop at times when several factors come together such as end of month, long holiday weekend and model changeovers.
Library Laugh
I visited a weight loss website, they told me I have to have cookies disabled.
