The Jersey “kids” from Nashville, Sue and Jeff Duffield will be appearing on Aug. 24 at noon in the Cumberland Room. They have a widely listened to podcast and this is your opportunity to hear them in person performing classics, oldies, standards, country and gospel.
Great New Books
Girl, Forgotten by Karin Slaughter. Slaughter’s 24th book, the second in the “Andrea Oliver” series, begins two years after Andrea learned that her mother was in witness protection and that her childhood was built on lies. Andrea is no longer the timid woman whose life was turned upside down in the series’ first installment. Now she’s a newly deputized United States Marshal, eager to take control and start life on her terms. Her first official assignment takes her to the small Delaware town of Longbill Beach to protect federal judge Esther Vaughn. She is also asked, unofficially, to investigate the 1982 murder of Judge Vaughn’s daughter Emily, who was pregnant and a high school senior at the time. This assignment is personal - the prime suspect in Emily Vaughn’s murder is Andrea’s currently imprisoned father, who might be paroled sooner than she or Judge Vaughn is comfortable with. The plot of Slaughter’s thriller unfolds over a dual timeline—the contrasts between the novel’s 1982 and 2022 United States cannot be ignored—as Andrea uncovers a truth that has been hidden for 40 years.
Fox Creek by William Kent Krueger. Cork O’Connor is slinging hamburgers when a man claiming to be Lou Morriseau asks to hire him to find his wife Dolores. The man says that Dolores goes through fads, and now she thinks she’s in love with an Indigenous man named Henry Meloux. Cork knows that is not true. Henry is a revered Mide, an Ojibwe healer and related to Cork through marriage (as the great-uncle to Cork’s wife Rainy). Dolores, who sought out Henry for his wisdom, is a troubled woman but she insists the man whom Cork surreptitiously photographed is not her husband. Henry leads Rainy and Dolores deep into the woods, heading toward the Boundary Waters because he knows trouble is coming. Hunters are searching for Dolores, and Cork follows, knowing the trio are chased by men determined to kill, although no one understands why.
Afterlives by Abdulrazak Gurbah. In Gurnah’s first book since winning the Nobel Prize, Ilyas is taken from his East African home by German colonial troops in the late 1800s and compelled to fight against his own people. Years later, he returns to find his parents dead and his sister, Afiya, effectively enslaved to their self-professed aunt and uncle. Hamza, too, returns home after having been sold into service and left badly scarred, not just emotionally but physically, and he falls in love with beautiful, unbreakably determined Afiya. As these three young people try to get on with their lives, war is coming after them again, with decades of rebellion and suppression to follow.
Library Laugh I
What do you call a flock of sheep tumbling down a hill? A lambslide.
Stingy Schobel Says
Even after you’ve installed energy-efficient LED lightbulbs, you can still save more energy and money at home.
For light fixtures that are on for the majority of the day, replacing a standard switch with a dimmer switch can mean saving around 4 to 9 percent in energy costs for that fixture.
The more you dim, the more you save. Today’s LED bulbs are designed to work with dimmers in the same way old-fashioned incandescent bulbs once did. By replacing light switches with dimmer switches, an average house can recoup about 20 percent in lighting costs per year.
Dishwashers are designed to be as water- and energy-efficient as possible, which makes them a greener choice than washing by hand.
It may seem that opting for a “quick” or “one-hour mode” for your dishwasher would save energy, but it’s actually the opposite. Just like driving a car more slowly saves on fuel, energy efficiency for your dishwasher is gained by extending cycle times, which reduces both electricity and water usage.
A quick wash means more resources have to be used to gain the same performance in your machine.
Library Laugh II
What’s the worst spot to hide in a hospital? An ICU.
Libraries=
Information
Here’s one simple purchase you can make for your home or garden to help bees: a Bee Brick. It’s the size and shape of a normal brick, but it’s filled with randomly placed holes to mimic the spots in crumbling mortar work where bees love to make their homes. The backs of the holes are solid, which bees love, because they feel protected. Look for Bee Bricks in stores or online, and add one to a wall or place it off the ground in a warm, sunny spot where bees can find it.
Toothpaste is designed to not only keep your teeth polished and clean, but to also leave your breath minty fresh. The ingredients in toothpaste lend themselves to myriad other uses beyond just brushing. The next time your hands are smelly from cutting onions or garlic, wash them with a squeeze of toothpaste. Add water, rub furiously and rinse off with soap. The paste will neutralize the odors and leave your hands smelling fresh.
