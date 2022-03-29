Spring has arrived!
Join Friday at the Crossroads to celebrate Downtown In Bloom. The event is Friday, 4-8 p.m., in downtown Crossville.
The April event kicks off the 2022 season for Friday at the Crossroads, with future events set June 3, Aug. 5, Oct. 7 and Dec. 2.
Momentum Behavior Analysis and Thrive Therapy will celebrate Autism Awareness Month with Light It Up Blue — show your support by wearing blue during the event.
The Cumberland County Master Gardners Association will let kids take home a little bit of spring, with small plants for children. You can also learn about the upcoming Flower, Lawn and Garden Show, set April 22-23 at the Cumberland County Community Complex. See them at the courthouse lawn to learn more.
Be sure to check out the many activities available. While many vendors are along Main St., you will find activities on the side streets, too.
Downtown Crossville Inc. provides funding and support for Friday at the Crossroads. Special thanks also to the city of Crossville, which assists with street closings and absorbing the costs it incurs for these community events.
The following businesses and organizations have shared their plans for participating in the event:
Cumberland County
Courthouse
2 N. Main St.
•Cumberland County Health Department
Roll the dice and see how you can get active! The fitness dice offers different activities on one die and the number of reps on the other. The department will also have prizes and giveaways and information on their many services
•Cumberland County Master Gardeners
Kids can pick up a small plant and watch it grow through the spring. Learn about the upcoming Flower, Lawn and Garden Show
•Petaholics
Meet some of the dogs from Petaholics Hotel. There will be dog treats and pup cases for your four-legged friends
•Cumberland County
Republican Party
Petting zoo from Pony Rides R Us will give kids the chance to pet various farm animals
•Amanda Worley-General
Sessions Judge candidate
Face painting and balloons for the kids
Milo Lemert Building
2 S. Main St.
•CindiJo’s BBQ
French’s Boots
78 N. Main St.
•Home Away From Home Head Start
Learn about enrolling your child in Head Start. They will also have a table set up for planting flowers and free books for children.
French’s Shoes
117 N. Main St.
•Girl Scout Troop 2908
Browse plants for sale and purchase balloon animals to support the Troop’s visit to Savannah, GA, later this year
•T’s Icee Truck
Hurricane Cycles
138 N. Main St.
•Weichert Realtors-The Webb Agency
Get free photos with a princess
•Cheesecakes Plus More
Puzzle Piece cookies in honor of Autism Awareness Month. Check out their different cheesecake flavors
The Dressing Room
30 W. Fifth St.
Browse their clothing collection and enter for giveaways
•Aura Yoga
Learn about the forms of yoga offered and try a pose
•Young Professional Alliance
Guess the number of blue marbles on display for a chance to win a blueberry cheesecake
•Stevi’s Elite Athletics
The cheerleaders will be there to offer cheers and share information on cheer clinics. There will be items for the kids
Clothespin’s Boutique
71 N. Main St.
•Pure Spin Studios
Pick up some water and enter to win a spin
•Southern Mules Venue
Pick a flower to decorate
Social Brew
140 N. Main St.
Robby Myers takes the stage at 8 p.m.
•The Scoop
Enjoy hand-dipped ice cream
•Awesome Kettle Corn
•Rocky Top Trends
Grinder House Coffee
73 N. Main St.
Enjoy live entertainment from acoustic duo Caleb and Leann, 5-7 p.m. Pick up Grounds 4 UR Garden — these packaged coffee grounds will help enrich your soil this spring.
•Camp Ozone
Pull an item for a basket for a chance to win a scholarship to summer camp
Mitchell’s Drug Co.
96 N. Main St.
•Dominion Senior Living of Crossville
Special guest The Easter Bunny will be at Friday at the Crossroads giving out spring-themed treats
Compass Realty
Corner of Main St. and Fourth St.
•EdenRidge
Learn more about this missionary focused retreat and vacation desination
•Kelli Tipton-Property Assessor candidate
She will be giving away balloons, T-shirts and other goodies. There will also be a Lucky Duck game for the family and a spring photo booth
Big Jim’s Bonding
59 S. Main St.
•Pure Imagination Face Painting
Face-painting offered for boys and girls
•Snaxi Taxi Express
Ribbon fries, funnel cakes
Stone Museum
Corner of Main St. and 2nd St.
•Bunz on the Run
Memorial Park
Corner of Main St. and Fourth St.
•L.B.J.&C. Head Start
Kids can dig for prizes in the Dino Dig, enjoy face painting, door prizes and refreshments. Parents, learn more about the Head Start program
•Mountain Snow
Donut Café
64 S. Main St.
•Misfit Manor Creations
Find hand-turned wood items including cutting boards and serving trays
Region’s Bank
28 E. First St.
•L.B.J.&C. Head Start
Fishing for Head Start with an Orbeez fish pond. Enjoy prizes, face painting and free refreshments. Parents, learn about the Head Start program.
Former Medic Building
Corner of Main St. and E. First St.
•Dogwood Exchange
Various artists from the Dogwood Exchange Artisan Market will have handmade items available
Crossville-Cumberland County Chamber of Commerce
34 S. Main St.
•Tennessee Trails Association, Plateau Chapter
Learn about upcoming hikes and the group and enjoy a game with parents taking on the kids
•Waffle Iron
•Blue Spruce Salon
CPG3 — Brocco’s Pizza & Brew
59 S. Main St.
•Agape Family Photography
Enjoy games and enter a drawing for a free photo session
Christy’s Pub Grub
69 S. Main St.
•Dig and Find
Search through Easter eggs loaded with prizes
•Ivy Gardner Mayberry-General Sessions Judge Candidate
Pick up some sidewalk chalk and bubbles to enjoy
Law Offices of Boston and Poore
60 N. Main St.
•Foster Adoptive Parent
Association
Enjoy a lollipop tree and learn more about how this organization serves the community
Streets throughout the downtown area will be closed for Friday at the Crossroads, beginning at about 3:30 p.m., and reopen around 8 p.m. Street closures are:
•Main St., Hwy. 70 to Neecham Ave.
•Fourth St., Thurman Ave. to West Ave.
•Second St., Main St. to Thurman Ave.
•First St., West Ave. to Thurman Ave.
•Stanley St., Main St. to Thurman Ave.
•Fifth St., West Ave. to Main St.
For more information or to keep up with future events, like Friday at the Crossroads on Facebook.
