The first Friday at the Crossroads is set April 1 from 4-8 p.m. in Downtown Crossville. Enjoy checking out the many businesses in the downtown area and seeing what local vendors and organizations have to offer during this community event. Friday at the Crossroads premiered in June 2016.

Spring has arrived!

Join Friday at the Crossroads to celebrate Downtown In Bloom. The event is Friday, 4-8 p.m., in downtown Crossville.

The April event kicks off the 2022 season for Friday at the Crossroads, with future events set June 3, Aug. 5, Oct. 7 and Dec. 2.

Momentum Behavior Analysis and Thrive Therapy will celebrate Autism Awareness Month with Light It Up Blue — show your support by wearing blue during the event.

The Cumberland County Master Gardners Association will let kids take home a little bit of spring, with small plants for children. You can also learn about the upcoming Flower, Lawn and Garden Show, set April 22-23 at the Cumberland County Community Complex. See them at the courthouse lawn to learn more.

Be sure to check out the many activities available. While many vendors are along Main St., you will find activities on the side streets, too.

Downtown Crossville Inc. provides funding and support for Friday at the Crossroads. Special thanks also to the city of Crossville, which assists with street closings and absorbing the costs it incurs for these community events.

The following businesses and organizations have shared their plans for participating in the event:

 

Cumberland County 

Courthouse

2 N. Main St.

 

•Cumberland County Health Department

Roll the dice and see how you can get active! The fitness dice offers different activities on one die and the number of reps on the other. The department will also have prizes and giveaways and information on their many services

 

•Cumberland County Master Gardeners

Kids can pick up a small plant and watch it grow through the spring. Learn about the upcoming Flower, Lawn and Garden Show

 

•Petaholics

Meet some of the dogs from Petaholics Hotel. There will be dog treats and pup cases for your four-legged friends

 

Cumberland County 

Republican Party

Petting zoo from Pony Rides R Us will give kids the chance to pet various farm animals

 

•Amanda Worley-General 

Sessions Judge candidate

Face painting and balloons for the kids

 

Milo Lemert Building

2 S. Main St.

 

•CindiJo’s BBQ

 

French’s Boots

78 N. Main St.

 

•Home Away From Home Head Start

Learn about enrolling your child in Head Start. They will also have a table set up for planting flowers and free books for children.

 

French’s Shoes

117 N. Main St.

 

•Girl Scout Troop 2908

Browse plants for sale and purchase balloon animals to support the Troop’s visit to Savannah, GA, later this year

 

•T’s Icee Truck

 

Hurricane Cycles

138 N. Main St.

 

•Weichert Realtors-The Webb Agency

Get free photos with a princess

 

•Cheesecakes Plus More

Puzzle Piece cookies in honor of Autism Awareness Month. Check out their different cheesecake flavors

 

The Dressing Room

30 W. Fifth St.

Browse their clothing collection and enter for giveaways

 

•Aura Yoga

Learn about the forms of yoga offered and try a pose

 

•Young Professional Alliance

Guess the number of blue marbles on display for a chance to win a blueberry cheesecake

 

•Stevi’s Elite Athletics

The cheerleaders will be there to offer cheers and share information on cheer clinics. There will be items for the kids

 

Clothespin’s Boutique

71 N. Main St.

 

•Pure Spin Studios

Pick up some water and enter to win a spin

 

•Southern Mules Venue

Pick a flower to decorate

 

Social Brew

140 N. Main St.

Robby Myers takes the stage at 8 p.m.

 

•The Scoop

Enjoy hand-dipped ice cream

 

•Awesome Kettle Corn

 

Rocky Top Trends

 

Grinder House Coffee

73 N. Main St.

Enjoy live entertainment from acoustic duo Caleb and Leann, 5-7 p.m. Pick up Grounds 4 UR Garden — these packaged coffee grounds will help enrich your soil this spring. 

 

•Camp Ozone

Pull an item for a basket for a chance to win a scholarship to summer camp

 

Mitchell’s Drug Co.

96 N. Main St.

 

•Dominion Senior Living of Crossville

Special guest The Easter Bunny will be at Friday at the Crossroads giving out spring-themed treats

 

Compass Realty

Corner of Main St. and Fourth St.

 

•EdenRidge

Learn more about this missionary focused retreat and vacation desination

 

•Kelli Tipton-Property Assessor candidate

She will be giving away balloons, T-shirts and other goodies. There will also be a Lucky Duck game for the family and a spring photo booth

 

Big Jim’s Bonding

59 S. Main St.

 

•Pure Imagination Face Painting

Face-painting offered for boys and girls

 

•Snaxi Taxi Express

Ribbon fries, funnel cakes

 

Stone Museum

Corner of Main St. and 2nd St.

 

•Bunz on the Run

 

Memorial Park

Corner of Main St. and Fourth St.

 

•L.B.J.&C. Head Start

Kids can dig for prizes in the Dino Dig, enjoy face painting, door prizes and refreshments. Parents, learn more about the Head Start program

 

•Mountain Snow

 

Donut Café

64 S. Main St.

 

•Misfit Manor Creations

Find hand-turned wood items including cutting boards and serving trays

 

Region’s Bank

28 E. First St.

 

•L.B.J.&C. Head Start

Fishing for Head Start with an Orbeez fish pond. Enjoy prizes, face painting and free refreshments. Parents, learn about the Head Start program.

 

Former Medic Building

Corner of Main St. and E. First St.

 

•Dogwood Exchange

Various artists from the Dogwood Exchange Artisan Market will have handmade items available

 

Crossville-Cumberland County Chamber of Commerce

34 S. Main St.

 

•Tennessee Trails Association, Plateau Chapter

Learn about upcoming hikes and the group and enjoy a game with parents taking on the kids

 

•Waffle Iron

 

•Blue Spruce Salon

 

CPG3 — Brocco’s Pizza & Brew

59 S. Main St.

 

•Agape Family Photography

Enjoy games and enter a drawing for a free photo session

 

Christy’s Pub Grub

69 S. Main St.

 

•Dig and Find

Search through Easter eggs loaded with prizes

 

•Ivy Gardner Mayberry-General Sessions Judge Candidate

Pick up some sidewalk chalk and bubbles to enjoy

 

Law Offices of Boston and Poore

60 N. Main St.

 

•Foster Adoptive Parent 

Association

Enjoy a lollipop tree and learn more about how this organization serves the community

 

Streets throughout the downtown area will be closed for Friday at the Crossroads, beginning at about 3:30 p.m., and reopen around 8 p.m. Street closures are:

•Main St., Hwy. 70 to Neecham Ave.

•Fourth St., Thurman Ave. to West Ave.

•Second St., Main St. to Thurman Ave.

•First St., West Ave. to Thurman Ave.

•Stanley St., Main St. to Thurman Ave.

•Fifth St., West Ave. to Main St.

For more information or to keep up with future events, like Friday at the Crossroads on Facebook.

