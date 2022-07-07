Kaye Blakely loved teaching math — and she loved cats.
“I remember her first announcement one morning on hall duty that she had a kitten which she named Figaro. Fig was her baby. We heard many Fig stories over the years,” said fellow teacher Janet Burnett.
She also loved her fellow teachers and staff members.
“And cooking. She was an awesome cook,” Burnett said. “When the Martin Junior High and CCHS staffs had potlucks, Kaye always shared some really delicious food. If she knew you liked something in particular, you might just get a tasty birthday goody.”
Blakely was active in the community, joining the Business and Professional Women’s Club. She was honored as their Woman of the Year.
She also supported the CCHS Math and Chess clubs and the CCHS wrestling team. She chaperoned many trips and cooked often for them as well as just helping wherever needed. Her hands were always busy serving others.
“What a legacy,” said Burnett.
The friends of Blakely recently made a donation in her memory to A Time 4 Paws. Karen and Sue and their volunteers have such big hearts when it comes to animals, especially Lucky and Forest and the rest of the cat crew.
Stop by the adoption center at 594 Cook Rd. and visit the available cats.
Blakely’s friends are sure she would have loved it there.
