The Senior Citizens of Cumberland County met Nov. 19 for snacks, coffee, games and socializing.
Arlene Simmons called the bingo numbers and Buckeye Home Health furnished the prizes.
Sheila Johnson, vice president, opened the regular meeting with Bob Jones giving the prayer and Phyllis Jones leading the Pledge of Allegiance.
Sheila gave an update on President Jim Blalock. We all wish Jim a speedy recovery.
Country music is every first and third Saturday of each month starting at 6 p.m. at the senior center.
We will be taking items for the corridor sale for 2022 but no medicine or clothes, please.
We also collect and sell aluminum cans.
And don’t forget to check your Kroger receipts for credit on your purchases which help the center.
Sheila read some Thanksgiving trivia which was interesting and we had a few members telling jokes: Leonard Hollender, Doug Locke and Tom Fincher.
The Christmas party and meal will be Dec. 17 with an ugly Christmas sweater contest. D.J. and Donna Garrison will be our entertainers and we are always glad to have them. The Christmas lunch will include ham and will cost members $5. Bring in goodies if you want for our festive day.
Judy Fistler, one of our members, sang oldies and other easy listening music. Thank you, Judy.
After the manna prayer by Bob Jones, we enjoyed our Thanksgiving meal with several guests included. We certainly have some good cooks and a big thanks to all who helped put this meal together for a special day.
Remember we will be closed Nov. 26, Dec. 24 and Dec. 31.
Until next week, be good to one another.
