Each year the community comes together donning their denim and dungarees for the Kids on the Rise Blue Jean Ball, set for 5 p.m. on June 11 at Oaklawn Farms.
The social event of the season, Kids on the Rise board members and volunteers are working hard to plan the organization’s biggest fundraiser of the year to support the mentoring program.
The fête features a supportive attendance sporting their brogans, bolos, Stetsons and silver belt buckles to enjoy dancing to live music by Soul Soup, getting into bidding wars in the silent and live auctions, making memories to capture at the photo booth, and dinner from the chuckwagon filled with brisket, smoked sausages and chicken with sides and dessert.
Of course, the really big prize is getting to support the Kids on the Rise mentoring program, the children who benefit from those partnerships and those who volunteer as mentors.
“We love how the community supports the Blue Jean Ball each year,” said Kids on the Rise Executive Director Pam Burris.
“Our goal is to have an event people look forward to that raises money to support the Kids on the Rise mentoring program. We believe it gets better each year.”
Kids on the Rise is accepting event and table sponsors. They are also collecting high quality items for the auction block through May 19.
Items may be dropped off at the office or call the office to arrange pick up.
Tickets are on sale now and are $45.
To sponsor the Blue Jean Ball or donate items for auction, call the office at 931-459-2388 or visit the website at kidsontherise.org.
Tickets can be purchased on the website, at the office or from the board members.
The money raised by the Blue Jean Ball will fund the mentoring program, events and experiences for the children, as well as college scholarships for graduates of their program.
Kids on the Rise is a non-profit organization that positively impacts Cumberland County children kindergarten through 12th grade, encouraging them to flourish and reach their full potential by pairing them with caring mentors, providing a supportive community environment, offering opportunities and memory-making social experiences.
Since 2003, Kids on the Rise has been a champion for the community’s children, building their self-esteem and motivating them toward good practices, resulting in goal-orientated youth who are more likely to engage in safe behavior, graduate high school, pursue higher education and be productive and successful members of society.
Kids on the Rise mentors make a positive impact in the lives of Cumberland County youth.
For those who were unable to attend but would like to support Kids on the Rise, visit www.kidsontherise.org to donate. Mentors are always needed.
Youth are waiting to be paired up a Kids on the Rise mentor. Those interested in becoming a mentor may visit the website or call 931-459-2388.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.