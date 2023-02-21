On Feb. 10, President Arlene Simmons called the weekly business meeting to order and asked Bob Jones to give the opening prayer. Phyllis Jones then led the Pledge of Allegiance.
Arlene went on to thank Bilbrey Funeral Home for being the day’s bingo sponsor. She also welcomed visitors Sue Graham and Bill Harris.
Arlene also asked for prayers for the Senior Center members facing health challenges, including Leonard Hollender, Sue Goforth and Betty Threet. Please contact Sunshine Lady Margaret Miller if you know of a member who is experiencing such issues.
Vice President Chuck Elgin recognized the February birthdays of 127 Senior Center members Jerry Prince, Charles Carter, Brent Phillips, Beverly Fenton, Eileen Clark, Harlan Everett, Lana Everett and Linda Kondrach.
Chuck then recognized the February wedding anniversaries of the 127 Senior Center members David and Connie Tyler; and Tom and Nancy Fincher.
Then, Arlene updated everyone on activities and upcoming events:
Arlene announced that the household cleaner Fabuloso has been recalled due to bacteria found in it. Members were cautioned that if they had Fabuloso at home, not to open it and throw it away immediately.
Game day on Tuesday, Feb. 14 was canceled. The next one will be on Tuesday, Feb. 28. Lunch will cost $5.
Donations for the 2023 127 Yard Sale are now being collected. No furniture or clothing, please. Contact Chuck Elgin if you need to have someone come pick up your donations.
Line dancing continues from 6-8 p.m. every Friday.
Lunch today was meatloaf, mashed potatoes, beets, salad and dessert. Next week’s will be turkey casserole with side dishes, salad and dessert.
Remember to register your Kroger Card Charity online as the Senior Citizens of Cumberland County
Remember to bring in your aluminum cans so the Center can turn them in for money.
Signups for trips are on the back table.
The day’s entertainment was Tammy Osteen from MASA Medical Transport Solutions.
