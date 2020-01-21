The Cumberland County Archives and Family Heritage Center is presenting a series of free seminars on the various records sought while doing genealogy.
These seminars are at the Heritage Center at 95 E. First St. The next one, How Vital Are Vital Records? will be from 10 a.m.-noon Jan. 25.
Call 931-456-2006 for information or to register.
What’s Happening
Thursday, Jan. 23 — Knit and crochet slipper workshop, 9 a.m.
• Library Teens! Comics! Animation! Pop Culture with Brian, 4 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 24 — Origami group meeting, 1 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 25 — Beginning guitar class with Tom Fincher, 10 a.m.
• Chess class with Alan Kantor, 10 a.m.
• Intermediate guitar class with Tom Fincher, 10:30 a.m.
• Advanced guitar class with Tom Fincher, 11:30 a.m.
Monday, Jan. 27 — Chakra balancing, a guided audio meditation, 10 a.m.
• Intermediate Learn Tai Chi, 2 p.m.
• Beginning Learn Tai Chi, 3 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 28 — KidBits storytime and craft, Children’s Library Carousel, 10 a.m.
• Angels in the Outfield [NR], Tuesday at the Movies, 2 p.m.
Wednesday, Jan. 29 — Ewe Can Knit needle workers group meeting, 10 a.m.
Great New Books
A Longer Fall by Charlaine Harris, This is the second in a series starring young gunslinger Lizbeth (aka Gunnie) Rose, who navigates the divided remains of America after the government collapses in the mid-20th-century. Subsequently, Lizbeth hires on to help transport a crate into Dixie, the self-exiled southeast territory of the country. The crate’s contents could incite rebellion, and its theft leads to a bloodbath — and Lizbeth’s decision to go undercover to find out what’s going on.
The Rabbit Hunter by Lars Kepler. It begins with a nursery rhyme. Nineteen minutes later, you die. A masked stranger stands in the shadows. He watches his victim through the window. He will kill him slowly — make him pay. Soon the Rabbit Hunter has claimed another three victims. This predator will stop at nothing to reap his ultimate revenge. It’s up to Joona Linna and Saga Bauer to untangle one of the most complex cases of their career, and follow the killer’s trail of destruction back to one horrific night of violence.
Tightrope: Americans Searching for Hope by Nicholas D. Kristol and Sheryl WuDunn. Pulitzer Prize winners Kristof and WuDunn look at the hardships confronting working-class America today. One core story: In Kristof’s Oregon hometown, a quarter of the kids on his old school bus route are now dead from drugs, alcohol, suicide or reckless accidents even as blue-collar jobs fade away.
The Fixers by Joe Palazzolo and Michael Rothfield. The authors have produced a deeply reported and exquisitely drawn portrait of the world of The Fixers and detail President Donald Trump’s historic relationship with his fixers — from his early, influential relationship with Roy Cohn to his reliance on Michael Cohen, National Enquirer publisher David Pecker and former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani.
Libraries=Information
Preconditions, continued ...
One-third of Americans — and just about half of people older than 65 — have fasting blood levels that float between normal (below 100) and type 2 diabetes(above 125), a condition called prediabetes. However, less than half of those diagnosed with prediabetes will become diabetic within a decade.
Weight management needs to be your top health priority as well as eating more fruit. Flavonoids and polyphenols in the fruit have antidiabetic properties. However, increased urination, extreme thirst, blurred vision or unintentional weight loss are signs that you may be tilting toward full-blown diabetes
Another precondition-stage 1 hypertension means that your systolic blood pressure — the top number — is rising into the 130s. The real risk here is blood pressure creep. Take a nap midday and fill up on foods high in potassium, such as potatoes, bananas, kidney beans and wild salmon, as well as calcium and magnesium (yogurt, dark leafy vegetables and almonds). They help stabilize blood pressure.
To be continued…
Stingy Schobel Says
Landline Phones. Most U.S. households now rely on mobile phones only. But fewer than one-quarter of homes with people 65 and older have made the switch. If you want to keep your landline, don’t overpay. Replace your cooper-wire connection with phone service delivered through the same cable as your internet and TV and save up to $560 a year.
Full-price toiletries and cosmetics: Rather than shopping at drugstores or specialty stores, hit discounters like TJ Maxx and Marshalls. They added beauty departments a few years ago, and your savings can easily exceed 40%.
Library Laugh
How do you get down off an elephant?
You don’t — you get down off a duck.
