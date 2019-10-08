Once again the Art Circle Public Library is proud to present The Rising Violets.
The concert will begin at noon Oct. 16 in the Cumberland Meeting Room. These talented singer/songwriters from Nashville will wow you with their alternative/pop/folk sound.
What’s Happening
Thursday, Oct. 10 — Fall greeting card workshop, 1 p.m.
Welcome to Medicare Class with Medicare information and
counseling, 1 p.m.
Art Circle Public Library Teens, recycled Halloween books, 4:30 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 11 — Art Circle Public Library Teens, Fall Breakout Room, 1 p.m.
Origami Group meeting, 1 p.m.
MAD Science Fridays with Mr. Brian for ages 7-11, 4:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 12 — Genealogy for Beginners Class 1: Genealogy Simplified, Cumberland County Archives Building, 10 a.m.
Learn Chess with Alan Kantour, 10 a.m.
Beginning guitar class with Tom Fincher, 10 a.m.
Intermediate guitar class with Tom Fincher, 10:30 a.m.
Advanced guitar class with Tom Fincher, 11:30 a.m.
Monday, Oct. 14 — Guided Meditation with Carol Morgan, 9 a.m.
Intermediate tai chi class, 2 p.m.
Beginning tai chi class, 3 p.m.
Family Games Night with Margo Brown, 4:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 15 — Wrapped ring workshop with Amie McDonald, 9 a.m.
KidBits Storytime and Craft – Children’s Library Carousel, 10 a.m.
“Ugly Dolls: A Classic Underdoll Story [PG], Tuesday Morning Movie, 10 a.m.
“Godzilla: King of the Monsters (2019) [PG13]”, Tuesdays at the Movies, 2 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 16 — Ewe Can Knit Needle Workers Group meeting, 10 a.m.
Stamp Collectors Group meeting, 11 a.m.
Rising Violets concert featuring Marie McGilvray and Jenn Franklin, noon
Great New Books
Imaginary Friend by Stephen Chibosky. Chibosky returns with a creepy horror yarn that would do Stephen King proud. “Mom? Will he find us?” So asks young Christopher of his mother, Kate, who has spirited him away from her abusive mate and found a tiny town in Pennsylvania in which to hide out. Naturally, her secret is not safe — but it’s small potatoes compared to what Christopher begins to detect as he settles in to a new life and a new school.
Bloody Genius by John Sanford. Two departments at the local university have carried their heated culture-wars differences too far: someone has ended up dead, and Virgil Flowers gets the call. But he’s never met such crazy people.
Crusaders: The Epic History of the Wars for the Holy Lands. The New York Times best-selling author of books like The Templars, the author/presenter of Netflix’s popular “Secrets of Great British Castles” and a talking head on the HBO film about the history behind Game of Thrones, Jones is clearly one of our go-to guys for the medieval era. His exploration of the Crusades starts with Christian-Muslim relations in the 700s; expands to embrace Spain, North Africa, southern France, and the Baltic states; includes Arab-Sicilian poets, Byzantine princesses, and Sunni scholars; and looks at consequences today.
Cilka’s Journal by Heather Morris. Based on real events, Morris’ sophomore novel (The Tattooist of Auschwitz) follows a brave young Czech woman from Auschwitz-Birkenau to the gulag at Vorkuta, a Siberian prison labor camp. Cilka endures bitterly cold conditions with few provisions, repeated rape, and humiliation. Haunted by the horrible years at Birkenau and the loss of her mother and sister, she longs for a better future.
Quantum: A Thriller by Patricia Cornwell. International bestselling author Cornwell delivers pulse-pounding thrills in a series featuring a brilliant and unusual new heroine, cutting-edge cyber technology, and stakes that are astronomically high.
Libraries =Information
Noise in restaurants has become the No. 1 complaint of people dining out according to the latest Zagat survey.
Restaurants may be turning up the volume of music because they think it heightens the feeling of upbeat social connection and leads people to drink faster.
Other research shows that playing slow music leads people to spend more money on drinks and linger longer at dinner.
A free app called SoundPrint lets diners submit noise levels using smartphone microphones and rate and find restaurants based on volume.
Stingy Schobel Says
Surprising ways to clean antiques:
Cola removes stains from glazed china.
Ketchup cleans copper.
Salt with lemon juice or vinegar can be used as a metal polish.
Toothpaste polishes silver and cleans the faces of ceramic dolls.
White vinegar and warm water, mixed in equal parts, can be used to clean mahogany furniture — just dip a sponge in the mixture.
Beer cleans gilt picture frames.
Fresh coffee grounds remove the musty smell from a bureau drawer — Sprinkle the coffee inside and leave it there for 24 hours.
Library Laugh
What did the symphony conductor say when his triangle player retired?
“Thanks for every ting!”
