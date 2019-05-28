The public is welcome to enjoy the artistic and musical outdoor sights and sounds of the sixth annual Art in the Park event, presented by the Art Guild of Fairfield Glade.
Art in the Park will be from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. June 8, and from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. June 9 in and around Plateau Creative Arts Center at 451 Lakeview Dr. Admission is free.
Attendance grows each year as the event’s reputation and popularity increases.
Art in the Park is a special event in which gifted artisans display their unique creations in the park setting surrounding the Arts Center.
Artists with indoor and outdoor booths will offer one-of-a-kind gift ideas, fine art in all media including painting, photography and jewelry, and creations in wood, pottery and basket weaving.
The Dulci-mores will provide all-day indoors musical entertainment on Saturday. Outside, the sounds of The Cumberland County Swing Experience will be from 9-11 a.m., Cumberland Sound from noon-2 p.m., and T.J. Fincher, Son & Friends from 3-5 p.m.
Sunday’s musical entertainment includes Memory Road from 10 a.m.-noon, and the Relics from 1-3 p.m.
Those who want to sit, relax and enjoy the outdoor music may want to bring portable lawn chairs.
Food will be provided by outside vendors on both days.
Remote parking and shuttle service will be offered Saturday from the Fairfield Glade Conference Center at 128 Stonehenge Dr. on Saturday.
Those who enjoy an outdoor walk can hike the main trail south from the conference center, under Peavine Road, to Arts Center.
Call 931-707-7249 or visit www.artguildfairfieldglade.net for more details.
The Art Guild at Fairfield Glade is a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) organization and an equal opportunity provider.
