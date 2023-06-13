Atlanta based roots-rock band, Run Katie Run is making their Crossville debut on June 22 at Thursday’s at the Amp. The group, consisting of five best friends who first met at an open mic night in Georgia, is most recognized for their performances at Dolly Parton’s theme park, Dollywood, in Pigeon Forge, TN.
“We’ve played Dollywood’s Nighttime at the Back Porch Theater concert series during their Harvest Festival the past two years, and this year will be our third,” Kate Coleman, front woman of Run Katie Run, explains. “It’s been an incredible experience that has awarded us fans from all over the country.”
Run Katie Run released their album, “Cowboy Boots with Fishnet Tights,” on April 28. Composed of Kate Coleman (lead vocals), Corey Coleman (guitar), Adam Pendlington (guitar and banjo), Stephen Quinn (bass) and Ian Pendlington (drums), Run Katie Run is a group in full mastery of its craft, blowing open the doors of staid expectations with a breath of fresh air, plenty of sass and rock sensibilities coated in plenty of twang. Kate may be front and center in Run Katie Run, but the band’s new album deeply reflects the community surrounding her. Its 13 tracks cover the good, the sad, the inspired and the tired—and everything in between—about relationships of all kinds.
The band has made such big waves at Dollywood with their “comfortable, warm and inviting” sound (Vents Magazine) that the park’s entertainment manager, Roger White, asked to write the liner notes for their latest album. Kate says, “the way Roger described us and what we do in the liner notes was the perfect cherry on top of an album that we were already extremely proud of. We are overwhelmed by his endless support.”
Besides returning to Dollywood later this year, the group is also opening for country songwriter Ronnie McDowell in October and touring many new cities including Lexington, Louisville, Cincinnati, Indianapolis and, of course, Crossville.
“It’s not lost on me how grateful I have to be for this group,” Kate says. “You hear tragic stories about bands not working out because they can’t interpersonally get it together, and I am so unbelievably grateful for these guys. We are friends first and a band second, and I think that’s why it keeps staying good because that is more important than anything.”
Catch Run Katie Run at Thursdays at the Amp on Thursday, June 22. The Amphitheater is located at 29 Division St. in Crossville, TN and the music will go from 6:30 to 8 p.m. This is a free event, and in addition to the live music, there’ll also be food trucks.
Bring your lawn chairs or blankets and come enjoy.
