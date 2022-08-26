Mooo!
Sound effects not provided, but instruction on how to paint this adorable Highland Cow certainly will be a part of Rachel Osborne’s new class.
Osborne will be teaching a 16 x 20 canvas acrylic class twice in August.
The first class will be Friday, Sept. 2 from 5 to 8 p.m., at the Dogwood Exchange (92 E. First St.) in Crossville.
The class fee is $30 in addition to a $10 material fee that’s to be paid to the instructor at the time of class.
To register for the class, go to www.dogwoodexchange.com or call 931-787-5838.
