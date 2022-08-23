The Dogwood Exchange is excited to be hosting another official Bob Ross technique class by certified Bob Ross Instructor Gary Grider, CRI.
The class is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 27 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
Students will learn to paint like Bob Ross in just one day.
The cost of the class is $60 (pre-registration is required) and seating is limited.
There will be a $15 supply fee that will be due the day of class to the instructor.
The Dogwood Exchange is located at 92 E. First St. in Crossville.
