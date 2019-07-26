Dogwood Exchange, 92 E. First St., has limited spaces available in a series of classes offered Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday at the Crossville studio.
The classes offer a chance to find inspiration and know-how before seeking out projects to re-do during the annual 127 Corridor Sale, which starts Aug. 1.
Tickets are available for the following classes:
•Monday
Whiskey Barrel Lid with Jayne Belk, 7:30 to 9:30 a.m.
Mixed Media Art with Mara LaFay, 10 a.m. to noon
Sunflower Wreath Making with Carolyn Dawson, 12:30 to 2:30 p.m.
Metal Patina Birds with Pam Myers, 3 to 5 p.m.
Wise Owl Paints on Canvas with SK Sartell, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
•Tuesday
How to Use Wise Owl’s One-Hour Enamel on Cabinet Doors with Angela Witzel, 10 a.m. to noon
Warm Concrete Finish with Sherri Martin, 12:30 to 2:30 p.m.
Leather and Metal Stamped Wrist Cuffs with Lisa Ealy-Dethlefs, 3 to 5 p.m.
Learn to Decoupage with Royce Hunt-Bell, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Utensil Wind Chim with Amy Blotzer, 12:30 to 2:30 p.m.
Stone Finish Candlesticks with Chelsea Evans, 7:30 to 9:30 a.m.
•Wednesday
Watercolor Rose Painting with Sam Hill, 10 a.m. to noon
Layering Milk Paint with Mikki Kavich, 7:30 to 9:30 a.m.
Acrylic Pours with Cindy Howson, 3-5 p.m.
Mixed Media Art Journals with Carolyn
Ticket prices vary, but include the cost of materials. Visit dogwoodexchange.com to learn more and purchase your tickets.
