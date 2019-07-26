Dogwood Exchange, 92 E. First St., has limited spaces available in a series of classes offered Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday at the Crossville studio.

The classes offer a chance to find inspiration and know-how before seeking out projects to re-do during the annual 127 Corridor Sale, which starts Aug. 1.

 

Tickets are available for the following classes:

•Monday

Whiskey Barrel Lid with Jayne Belk, 7:30 to 9:30 a.m.

Mixed Media Art with Mara LaFay, 10 a.m. to noon

Sunflower Wreath Making with Carolyn Dawson, 12:30 to 2:30 p.m.

Metal Patina Birds with Pam Myers, 3 to 5 p.m.

Wise Owl Paints on Canvas with SK Sartell, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

 

•Tuesday

How to Use Wise Owl’s One-Hour Enamel on Cabinet Doors with Angela Witzel, 10 a.m. to noon

Warm Concrete Finish with Sherri Martin, 12:30 to 2:30 p.m.

Leather and Metal Stamped Wrist Cuffs with Lisa Ealy-Dethlefs, 3 to 5 p.m.

Learn to Decoupage with Royce Hunt-Bell, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Utensil Wind Chim with Amy Blotzer, 12:30 to 2:30 p.m.

Stone Finish Candlesticks with Chelsea Evans, 7:30 to 9:30 a.m.

 

•Wednesday

Watercolor Rose Painting with Sam Hill, 10 a.m. to noon

Layering Milk Paint with Mikki Kavich, 7:30 to 9:30 a.m.

Acrylic Pours with Cindy Howson, 3-5 p.m.

Mixed Media Art Journals with Carolyn 

 

Ticket prices vary, but include the cost of materials. Visit dogwoodexchange.com to learn more and purchase your tickets.

