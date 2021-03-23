Chalk (Your) Walk is back! For the second year in a row, Dogwood Arts is taking Chalk Walk––typically held in Market Square––on the road with Chalk (Your) Walk. The event will take place April 3-12 on neighborhood sidewalks, driveways and public spaces all across Knoxville––making it safer and easier than ever for the entire community to participate.
Chalk (Your Walk) is open to individual artists of all ages and families throughout Knoxville and the surrounding counties. Due to the continued spread of COVID-19, the “family category” will be the only group division in this year’s competition. A panel of judges including civic leaders, professional artists and art educators will review artwork submissions and award cash prizes and free art supplies to select artists in each age division. Participants must register for the event online at www.dogwoodarts.com by Friday, April 2, to be eligible for awards.
The first 500 artists/families who register online will receive a free 48-count box of chalk pastels to create their artwork. First Horizon Bank is sponsoring the “Kid’s Fun Zone” and will also be distributing free sidewalk chalk for kids at the locations below (while supplies last).
•West Town Mall: Saturday, March 20th from 12-3 PM
•ORNL Federal Credit Union (Oak Ridge Branch): Saturday, March 27th from 12:30-2:30 PM
•Zoo Knoxville: Sunday, March 28th from 12-2 PM
•Dogwood Arts Office: Friday, April 2nd from 3-7 PM
Registration opened on Monday, March 1, and over 300 artists and families have already signed up to participate. In an effort to continue supporting Knoxville’s creative economy, Dogwood Arts is also commissioning several professional artists and “Chalk Walk All-Stars” to create Chalk pieces in local hotspots throughout Knoxville during the event. Interested local businesses can sponsor the commissioned pieces for $500.
Chalk (Your) Walk is sponsored by ORNL Federal Credit Union, First Horizon Bank, the Slocum Foundation, the Tennessee Arts Commission, Jerry’s Artarama of Knoxville, and Jim & Becky Dodson.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.