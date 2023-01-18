Bryce McDonald, Producing Director of the Cumberland County Playhouse will be the guest speaker at the upcoming meeting of the Upper Cumberland Diversity Advocates (UCDA) on Jan. 19 at 5 p.m. in the Cumberland Room at the Library. Among his many topics, Bryce will introduce the new “Let Us Sing” event, scheduled for the Playhouse on Feb. 25. Refreshments will be served.
Great New Books
How to Sell a Haunted House by Grady Hendrix
Hendrix comes fast out of the gate with a new addition to the haunted house pantheon. This is the story of Louise and Mark, siblings who are thrust into the ownership of a haunted house by the sudden deaths of both of their parents.
The question becomes, what now?
Hendrix skillfully balances complete creep outs and moments of outright hilarity.
The down-home charm of the Charleston family is on point and the scares are both fun and frequent, while the author almost painfully captures sibling dynamics.
Readers will be completely sucked in by Hendrix's adept prose, and the creepy dollhouse on the attention-grabbing cover—designed by Emily Osborne—is perfect in tone and plays well with the book's subject matter.
Locust Lane by Stephen Amidon
Twenty-year-old Eden Perry is dead—murdered—and the inevitable question is, who killed her?
Seventeen-year-old Christopher has been arrested for the crime, but could someone so shy and diffident actually have done the deed?
Or was it Eden's so-called friend Jack, a sadistic bully who was present at the scene along with Christopher on the night of the murder?
And what about timid Hannah, Jack's girlfriend, who was also present?
Jack and Hannah insist they left before the crime, leaving Christopher alone with Eden. But who is the dark, sinister presence lurking in a copse near the scene of the crime seen by Patrick?
Patrick insists it was Jack, but no one believes him. Least of all Jack's odious and rich father, a powerful presence in their small community.
Christopher's father, Michel—a chef and restaurateur—is convinced of his son's innocence but has a guilty secret. He’s having an affair with Hannah's stepmother, Alice, which will compromise his credibility.
Clearly the deck is stacked against Christopher, with whom readers will quickly empathize while entertaining the slightest shadow of a doubt about his innocence.
Told in the voice of an omniscient narrator who moves from character to character, Amidon's compulsively readable, richly plotted crime novel is a tour de force that grabs readers' attention and doesn't let go until the final page.
The Cabinet of Dr Leng by Douglas Preston and Lincoln Child
In Agent Pendergast book 21, the brilliant, eccentric and opium-addicted FBI agent Aloysius Pendergast is back "reading" criminal minds, but he's devastated that his ward (and love) Constance Greene has left him.
Using a time machine, she has traveled to a parallel universe in 1880 New York City to prevent the murder of her siblings.
They imprisoned her brother on the ominous Blackwell's Island, and her sister will become a victim of Dr. Enoch Leng. He’s a serial killer surgeon who performs experiments on the poor.
Pendergast must save Constance, but the only way is to travel back in time.
In the present, Pendergast's NYPD friend Vincent D'Agosta investigates the murder of a Lakota curator of Native American artifacts at New York's Museum of Natural History. When Pendergast's former FBI partner—Armstrong Coldmoon—investigates the death of a Lakota Sioux man on the Rosebud Reservation, it's soon clear that the murders are related.
Library Laugh I
How do dentists pay for their lawyers?
-Retainers.
Stingy Schobel Says
Choosing an automatic commercial car wash instead of washing your car at home can save as much as 70% in water usage.
But here's another reason to get regular car washes for your automobile: Car washes do more than keep your car looking clean, they also help protect it in the long run.
All of the dirt, grime and other debris that end up on the exterior of your car can slowly create microscopic scratches that eat away at your vehicle's paint.
The more openings, the more chances the raw metal underneath will become exposed and form rust. Regular car washing can help keep your car in tip-top shape.
Library Laugh II
What did the big furry hat say to the warm woolly scarf?
-You hang around while I go on ahead!
Libraries=Information
It's time to stop buying tennis balls to play fetch with your dog. Turns out the fuzzy exterior isn't good for them or the environment.
The soft, fuzzy coating is made of plastic and when its threads are shed from the ball, they become micro-plastics that can end up in waterways and/or ingested by your dog.
Plenty of alternatives are available, but among the best are plastic-free tennis balls, which have the same bounce, shape and feel of regular tennis balls but are totally free of micro-plastics.
