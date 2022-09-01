As the Cumberland Swing Experience performed Big Band in the background, it was a beautiful, albeit warm, Saturday when the Upper Cumberland Diversity Advocates hosted its second annual Celebrate Diversity Day on The Square in Fairfield Glade on Aug. 27.
Brought together under the umbrella of humanities, attendees were able to participate and enjoy the different cultures as representatives from several ethnicities invited attendees to join in the fun, music, dancing, food and histories.
The outreach and learning, friendship and socialization were culminated by the celebration performers who came to share their diverse gifts and unify the community.
“The cordiality of warm-hearted neighbors greeting each other and extending a welcoming response to those who are new to the area and learning the ropes was pleasant to witness,” said Betty Jackson, Upper Cumberland Diversity Advocates board member.
Attendees were impressed with the beautiful cultural presentations of dance and music.
Fenil Patel gave the community an inspired introduction to Indian culture with her testimonial and dance, Noelani DeRossett brought the Nohea Nani Hula Dancers to perform and invited attendees to join in, the children of Cumberland County Playhouse’s Triple Threat Glee performed songs of unity and togetherness, Chief Bert Cox and his fellow drummers offered incredibly moving Native American drumming songs, and Latino cellist Robert DeVere Moore gave a masterful musical presentation.
There were several other cultural offerings, including tai chi, Jamaican Gospel and The Dulcimores to build bridges across cultural differences and join everyone together in the enjoyment and exploration of them.
Local talent and singer Terry Henderson led everyone to the unity circle as he sang “Reach Out and Touch Somebody’s Hand” to conclude the festivities.
“What a great day it was for a party, embraced by the fresh air of our Tennessee Plateau,” Jackson said.
“The sun shone brightly the whole day ... Whether it was the vocals and drum cadence of Native American Chief Bert Cox and family, the beautiful voices of the Playhouse children’s Glee, or the many other memorable entertainers who brought joy to the audience, all were well
received and left us in a cordial mood.”
