With decorations adorning many streets, homes and businesses as early as Nov. 1, one might wonder why.
The Upper Cumberland Diversity Advocates has shared what it has learned of the winter holy days and holidays celebrated by the various ethnic groups and cultures found in the Upper Cumberland region.
Diwali was celebrated on Nov. 14. It is a spiritual celebration of light over darkness and good over evil; associated with the goddess of prosperity named Lakshmi. This festival of lights is one of the major holy days observed by Hindus, Jains and Sikhs. Diwali (pronounced DiVali) usually lasts five days.
Advent, Nov. 29 to Dec. 20, is a Christian tradition that symbolizes the passage of four weeks (hope, peace, joy and love) leading up to Christmas Day. The focal point is an evergreen wreath symbolizing eternal life with four candles, three purple and one rose, sometimes with a fifth white candle, the Christ candle, in the center which is lit on Christmas Eve/Day. The candles are lit on subsequent Sundays accompanied by Bible reading, devotional time and prayers. In medieval times, Advent was a period of fasting during which people’s thoughts were directed to the expected second coming of Christ.
On Nov. 30, the Sikhs celebrated Guru Nanak Gurpurab, the birthday of Guru Nanak, by focusing on the message, received from God, that all are equal before God and should live peacefully with one another. This holy day is the most sacred and important festival celebrated for three days by the Sikh community all over the world.
Chanukah, Dec. 10-18 this year, is a celebration of the Jewish resistance and ultimate liberation of Jerusalem from the Syrians in 168 BCE. Upon entering the holy temple, which had been destroyed, the Jews discovered that the eternal light, which is supposed to always burn, had been stolen. There was enough oil to rekindle the light for only one day. But the flame burned miraculously for eight days until a new supply of oil was produced. Therefore, each year, Jews light one candle on the menorah (candlestick) each night until eight are lit. Gifts are exchanged and special foods eaten.
On Dec. 15 this year, the Hindu holiday of Dhanu Sankranti will be celebrated with festivals and special foods including sweet rice cakes. The holiday marks the crossing of the sun into the zodiac sign of Sagittarius, the beginning of the month of plenty.
In many cultures, the Winter Solstice, Dec. 21, is celebrated as the shortest day of the year, the official start of winter. Many people light bonfires and celebrate the return of light. Alban Arthan, Welsh for “Light of Winter” is a universal festival which is probably the oldest known festival of humankind. In Druid traditions, the Winter Solstice is thought of as a time of death and rebirth when nature’s power and our own souls are renewed. It marks the moment in time when the Old Sun dies (at dusk on Dec. 21) and when the Sun of the New Year is born (at dawn on Dec. 22). The birth of the New Sun is thought to revive the Earth’s aura, giving new life to spirits and souls of the dead.
The 12 Days of Christmas, Twelvetide, is a festive Christian season celebrating the Nativity of Jesus. In most Western church traditions, it is celebrated with continuous feasting and merrymaking from Dec. 25 to Jan. 5 inclusive.
Kwanzaa, which means “first fruits,” is celebrated Dec. 26 to Jan, 1 by members of the African diaspora all over the world. The focal point of the celebration is a display of harvest fruits and vegetables and the lighting of candles placed in a Kinara (candleholder), three red on the left, three green on the right, and a single black candle in the center. During the week, a new candle is lit on the Kinara each day. The center black candle is lit first, and the lighting proceeds from left to right with the new candle representing the principle of the day. The seven day observance culminates in gift-giving and a feast of Faith (Karamu Ya Imani) on Jan. 1.
Created by Maulana Karenga in 1966 to observe the seven principles of Nguzo Saba. The focus of each day is one of the following principles:
Umoja (Unity), Kujichagulia (Self-determination), Ujima (Collective work and responsibility), Ujamaa (Cooperative economics), Nia (Purpose), Kuumba (Creativity), and Imani (faith).
Watch Night, Dec. 31, also called Freedom’s Eve, is a Christian religious service observed in many African-American churches with a remembrance of the Emancipation Proclamation enacted in 1863 which “freed” slaves in the Confederate States. Many Protestant churches in the USA host a Watch Night Service on New Year’s Eve.
Omisoka, Dec. 31, is considered the second-most important day in Japanese tradition. Families gather on New Year’s Eve for one last time in the old year to eat a bowl of toshikoshi-soba, long noodles, to cross over from one year to the next.
Members of the Upper Cumberland Diversity Advocates extend their sincere greetings of these winter holy days and holidays. If you would like to share other winter holidays, please send an email to: UpperCumberlandDiversity@gmail.com. Or send a Facebook message to Upper Cumberland Diversity Advocates.
UCDA contributors to this article: Robbin Diciacco, Norton Goodman, Barbara Smith, Cindy Stahler and Clintina Simms.
