The Upper Cumberland Diversity Advocates are offering a new book club at the Art Circle Library.
The first meeting will be Tuesday, Jan. 25, 5-6 p.m. and we’ll be discussing Book Woman of Troublesome Creek by Kim Michele Richardson.
If you are interested in the book club, email cindystahler@yahoo.com and check the book out of the library; there are many copies.
At the first meeting, we’ll talk about future books to read and the most convenient meeting time. Membership in the book club will be limited to 12 people, so we can all participate in discussion.
The featured artist for January and February is Tom Whitehurst, a self-taught photographer whose love of the beauty surrounding us in East Tennessee is a constant inspiration. Tom prints most all of his photographs himself and does his own matting and framing. He has also discovered a process of having his photos printed on a thin sheet of aluminum that must be seen to be believed.
Libraries= Information
Breathing well continued: Nose breathing is vitally important for health and well-being. It improves the quality of inhaled air, filtering, warming and humidifying it before it reaches the lungs. It provides a first line of defense against viruses, bacteria and allergens. Your nose protects you against 20 billion particles of foreign matter every day. When it comes to breathing, the mouth really has no purpose except to serve as a backup, whereas the nose performs 30 functions on behalf of the body. When you breathe through your nose, the extra resistance results in 10% to 20% better oxygenation of the cells and organs.
When you breathe through your nose, you breathe in the gas nitric oxide, which helps sterilize the air as you inhale.
Nose breathing during sleep eliminates mouth snoring and makes sleep apnea symptoms much less severe. It also activates areas of the brain that are essential for focus and concentration.
Next week we will review techniques to restore nose breathing. Stay tuned!
Library Laugh I
What did the rust say to the car? Sorry, it was an oxidant.
Stingy Schobel Says
Do you love avocados?
Don’t toss the pits in the trash! They can be upcycled into the most delightful foot and body scrub.
The trick is to rinse the avocado pits and let them thoroughly dry for a week in a sunny spot in your home. When the pits are dried out, they’ll split into quarter-pieces easily.
Grind up those quarter-pieces in a food processor or coffee grinder until you get a coarse mixture, then add some lemon juice, a little mashed avocado, vinegar and coarse salt.
Scrub away!
Library Laugh II
Why didn’t the notepad move? Because it was stationary.
Great New Books
The Final Case by David Guterson. A girl dies one late, rainy night a few feet from the back door of her home. The girl, Abeba, was born in Ethiopia. Her adoptive parents, Delvin and Betsy Harvey — conservative, white fundamentalist Christians — are charged with her murder. Royal, a Seattle criminal attorney in the last days of his long career, takes Betsy Harvey’s case. An octogenarian without a driver’s license, he leans on his son — the novel’s narrator — as he prepares for trial. A moving father-son story that is also a taut courtroom drama and a bold examination of privilege, power and how to live a meaningful life.
Something to Hide by Elizabeth George. When a police detective is taken off life support after falling into a coma, only an autopsy reveals the murderous act that precipitated her death. She’d been working on a special task force within North London’s Nigerian community, and Acting Detective Superintendent Thomas Lynley is assigned to the case, which has far-reaching cultural associations that have nothing to do with life as he knows it. In his pursuit of a killer determined to remain hidden, he’s assisted by Detective Sergeants Barbara Havers and Winston Nkata. They must sort through the lies and the secret lives of people whose superficial cooperation masks the damage they do to one another.
A Flicker in the Dark by Stacy Willingham. Willingham’s novel explores the post-traumatic stress disorder experienced by those left in the wake of a serial killer. Chloe is a 32-year-old medical psychologist living in Baton Rouge, LA, who appears to have it together. However, she self-medicates to deal with the anxiety she feels because of trauma experienced when she was 12 years old. That was when Chloe’s father was convicted of murdering six girls in the small town of Breaux Bridge, and she and her family were left to pick up the pieces. Now, as the 20th anniversary of the killings approaches, a girl goes missing very close to Chloe’s home and office. Chloe comes to suspect that the disappearance is connected to her father.
