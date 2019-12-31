Tennessee Trails Association’s Plateau Chapter has hikes of about 5-8 miles every Wednesday and two Saturdays per month. For additional information contact the hike coordinator at plateauhikes@tennesseetrails.org or text/call 931-267-2243.
For a list of monthly hikes, visit the Plateau Chapter blog at http://ttaplateauchapter.blogspot.com. Check the blog one hour prior to hike time for cancellation or for any other updates/changes to the schedule before hiking.
January hikes include:
Jan. 1 — Bee Rock, Cane Creek Loop and Cookeville City Lake Falls. Hikes: .7 miles, Bee Rock; 2 miles, Cane Creek Blue and Red trails; 1.2 miles to the falls in/out. Depart at 8 a.m. from Tractor Supply on West Ave going north on Hwy. 70N. Hikers will each lunch in Cookeville. Carpool cost is $4. For additional information contact the hike coordinator, Deb Westervelt, at plateauhikes@tennesseetrails.org or text/call 931-267-2243.
Jan. 8 — CT Poplar Springs Section plus Mushroom Rock. Short hike: 4 miles strenuous in/out to mushroom rock then drive cars to Prentice Cooper Mullins Cove parking area then hike through the Stone Door to the Indian Rockhouse to meet up with through hikes. Long hike: 8.9 mi moderately strenuous mushroom rock then through hike the CT Poplar Springs Section. Depart at 8 a.m. from Trinity Tabernacle on Hwy. 127 South. Carpool cost is $7. For additional information contact the hike coordinator, Deb Westervelt, at plateauhikes@tennesseetrails.org or text/call 931-267-2243.
Jan. 9 — Chapter Monthly Meeting. Meeting held at 6 p.m. in the First Methodist Church Annex. Meet for dinner at 4:30 p.m. at Christy's Grub Pub, 69 S. Main St.
Jan. 11 — Cumberland Trail McGill Creek Section. This will be a 5-mile moderate to strenuous in to McGill Creek and out. Depart at 7:30 a.m. CT from Trinity Tabernacle Church on Hwy. 127 South. Carpool cost is $6. Pack water, snacks and lunch. For more information contact the hike coordinator, Deb Westervelt, via text/call 931-267-2243 or email plateauhikes@tennesseetrails.org.
Jan. 15 — BSF Middle Creek and Needle Arch. Hike is 6 miles, rated moderate. Hike includes Indian Rockhouse, other rockhouses, and Needle Arch. This hike will require a short car shuttle. Carpool cost $8. Don’t forget tick/bug spray and sunscreen. Pack water, snacks and lunch. Depart at 8 a.m. CST from the Crossville Cracker Barrel SW parking lot. Carpool cost is $6. For additional information contact the hike coordinator, Deb Westervelt, text/call 931-267-2243 or email plateauhikes@tennesseetrails.org.
Jan. 22 — CT Edwards Point and Rainbow Lake Loop. Short hike: 5 miles moderate Rainbow Lake Loop. Long hike: 8 miles moderate sometimes strenuous orange/blue/yellow trails including the lake loop. Start from the Stadium Entrance Trailhead. Hike features Lockharts Arch, Edward's Point, Rainbow Lake, rockhouses and bluffs. Carpool cost $7. Don’t forget tick/bug spray and sunscreen. Pack water, snacks and lunch. Depart at 8 a.m. from Trinity Tabernacle on Hwy. 127 South. For additional information contact the hike coordinator, Deb Westervelt, at plateauhikes@tennesseetrails.org or text/call 931-267-2243.
Jan. 29 — Pickett State Park, Jamestown. Hidden Passage Loop with Double Falls. This hike incorporates part of a very long trail, the Sheltowee Trace, with a spur to a water feature, double falls, then a return loop that offers some views and a trip over a small arch. Rated difficult due to distance. Distance 9.4 miles including spur to double falls. Short hike: in/out for 5 miles. Depart at 8 a.m. from Cracker Barrel on Hwy. 127 N at I-40. Carpool cost is $6. Bring water, lunch and snacks. For information contact the hike coordinator, Deb Westervelt, at plateauhikes@tennesseetrails.org or text/call 931-267-2243.
