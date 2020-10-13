Looking to go to the next level on creating with alcohol inks?
Pam Emery-Woodhouse is returning to the Plateau Creative Arts Center in October to teach the intermediate alcohol inks class. Continue on the artistic journey with Emery-Woodhouse exploring alcohol inks and discovering new techniques to add to creative endeavors.
The class will be from 1-4 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 28, at Plateau Creative Arts Center at 451 Lakeview Dr., Fairfield Glade.
Emery-Woodhouse will help students apply easy techniques that will allow for playful discovery and accidental masterpieces. Students will be taught about working with stencils, creating ink-scapes such as mountain landscapes or seascapes and how using wax paper and plastic wrap will help create texture on paintings.
Preregistration is required at the Plateau Creative Arts Center or call 931-707-7249. The class fee is $30 for Guild members and $35 for guests. A $5 materials fee will be due to the instructor at the start of the class.
The Art Guild at Fairfield Glade is a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) organization and an equal opportunity provider.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.