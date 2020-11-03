Ride a dinosaur and help give a child a merry Christmas during the Dino Rides! event Nov. 7.
Dinosaur rides for ages 6 and older begin at 10 a.m. Nov. 7 and continue throughout the day at Cumberland County Community Complex, 1398 Livingston Rd., Crossville.
Admission is free.
Those attending are asked to bring a new, unwrapped toy for Christmas on the Mountain’s big red barrel.
Vendors and concessions will be available on site.
All proceeds will benefit Christmas on the Mountain, a community-based effort for underprivileged children.
Christmas on the Mountain is supported by public and business donations to purchase Christmas gifts for 500-700 children annually. Additionally, big red barrels can be found in area businesses to collect donations of new, unwrapped toys to help with the mission.
Call 931-707-1102 for details.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.