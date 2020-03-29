The Fairfield Glade Lions Club inducted Nicholas J. Diciacro Jr. into the club at the Feb. 17 meeting.
Diciacro was born in Dayton, OH. He graduated from Temple University in Philadelphia, PA with a BS in electrical engineering. His work experience is in facilities management operators/production. He was employed by Florida International University as an executive director.
He and his wife, Robbin, have lived in the Glade area for seven months after moving from Davie, FL. They have four daughters, three sons, six grandsons and nine granddaughters.
Dennis’ hobbies include golfing and volunteering.
The reason for joining the Fairfield Glade Lions Club is to take an active part in the support of the local community through volunteerism and to build friendships. Lion Tom Baldwin is the Lions Club sponsor for Diciacro.
The Fairfield Glade Lions Club is the largest Lions Club in the state of Tennessee. They are recognized as one of the most active clubs for serving their community.
They have tested all elementary school children for possible eye and hearing problems each fall for more than 30 years, support a Student of the Month program in all three high schools each year, hold several fundraisers to support local charities and the Tennessee School for the Blind and Hearing and many other activities.
Dinner meetings are held the third Monday of each month at the Druid Hill Country Club starting at 6 p.m. and ending normally at 8 p.m. Please call Lion member Bill Bock at 847-610-6200 for more information or answer any questions. Membership is open to both men and women, and a special rate is available for married couples. Bock can also make a date for anyone to visit a meeting at no cost for the first meeting.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.