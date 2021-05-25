Heather Dial had planned to become a teacher when she entered college.
But before she launched her teaching career, she focused on her family as a wife and mother.
Six years ago, she entered the classroom. This year, she was chosen as the Stone Elementary Teacher of the Year for grades 5-8 and the Cumberland County Teacher of the Year.
“The best thing I do every day is engage with a child, especially a child who may be missing something in their life — that praise or kindness or having someone they can talk to,” she said. “That’s the best thing about it.”
Growing up, Dial was heavily influenced by her step-father, who taught Englisah and journalism at Roane State Community College.
“I watched him write a lot and read a lot,” she said. “That was the age of typewriters, so there were always stacks of paper everywhere and books everywhere.
“I fell in love with what that felt like.”
He passed away when Dial was 18 following a tragic car accident, but he left his stepdaughter a letter.
“It made a huge impact on my life,” she said. “I had already chosen teaching as my profession, so I had that initial push.”
Her mother and father remarried later in life, she added, and they both have a passion for research.
“I’ve had that influence all around me,” she said.
Dial has three children: Nathan Whittenburg, 14; Hope Whittenburg, 16; and Gracey Whittenburg, 21. Her youngest was entering kindergarten when she sat down and thought about what to do with the next phase of her life. Through reflection and prayer, she decided to double major in both elementary education and special education.
“I wanted to work with kids … to help them see who they could be and what they could do,” Dial said.
She had an aunt who had Down Syndrome, and she had wonderful memories of her as she was growing up, which led her toward a special education degree, as well.
“I didn’t see her as having Down Syndrome. I saw her as my friend,” she said.
Her study of scripture kept bringing her to passages about God’s love for the broken hearted and the poor and the lame.
“That’s who He was drawn to. I wanted to work with kids who needed support,” she said.
When she graduated, she was unable to find a special education teaching position. But she was offered a second-grade classroom at Homestead Elementary. The principal told her there were multiple students with individual education plans who needed a teacher with a heart for their learning needs.
Dial had a difficult start to teaching. The first two weeks, she said she felt overwhelmed. Two days later, the principal told her she would combine her classroom with another classroom with a team teacher. She and her co-teacher also worked with a special education teacher who came into the classroom and Dial had a classroom volunteer who became her mentor those first five years of her teaching career: Sara Drake.
“She taught for 30 years and was an administrator for 12 years,” Dial said. “Every day in my classroom, she gave me feedback.”
Dial said Drake challenged her to learn more about teaching, sharing resources and books she came across.
“She was integral in my learning and my growth. If I could do something for every new teacher, I would give them a mentor to be by their side,” she said.
Drake also helped the teachers be able to give students 30 minutes of individual instruction.
“Those students had something a lot of kids don’t have because she gave that time,” Dial said.
But the first six months of teaching took their toll.
“I felt like such a failure,” Dial said, following that first semester.
She was determined to grow as an educator and push herself to learn more. She began researching evidence-based educational methods. She and fellow teacher Ashlee Ritzko signed up for a Visible Learning conference held in Maryland that year. Visible Learning was developed by education researcher John Hattie based on the idea that learning must be seen and obvious, not assumed.
“I learned so much at that conference,” she said. “And since then, I couldn’t let up. I wanted to know what the research says, what works, the evidence behind that. I do think it’s made me a better teacher.”
After three years in second grade, Dial moved to kindergarten.
This change brought new challenges in helping students adjust to the school environment. She also found a lot of resources to help her teach the students. She dove into the Orton-Gillingham approach to teaching literacy in early grades.
“I came back in my second year of kindergarten and I did that,” Dial said. “It was so structured.”
Right before schools closed in March 2020, Dial had looked around the rug as students were engrossed in their independent reading time.
“That had gone from let’s look at books to they were fluently reading,” she said.
“And then COVID hit.”
Dial taught fifth grade this year, her first year with that grade level.
“I love it,” she said. “My focus has been early literacy and now, all I teach is English-language arts.”
Dial continues to seek out opportunities to get high-quality teaching materials for herself and others in the school system.
She was excited to use the new reading and language arts curriculum this year, Core Knowledge Language Arts. Before this, it had been about 12 years since the school system purchased new English-language arts learning materials. Dial and other teachers scoured the internet to find resources to provide updated lessons for their students before the new curriculum was implemented this year. One of the resources she found used that CKLA program.
“I was so excited when we got CKLA because I knew it worked,” she said.
The program builds skills and helps students build background knowledge in a variety of subjects, like history and science.
“Every day, I see how the unit at the beginning of the year is still being used,” she said. “And the units we did in kindergarten and second grade, we’re still building on that. That’s what’s going to help students grow in background knowledge and vocabulary.”
This year has brought a new set of challenges, with teachers instructing students in the classroom and virtually. That added to the workload, but Dial thinks the situation improved after school resumed in January.
“But one good thing from that is so much more of a relationship with parents,” she said. “It’s been great.”
