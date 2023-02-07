Feeling creative? The Library sponsors a Songwriters’ Circle which will help you develop your songwriting skills and meet others who share your interest. Their next meeting will take place Saturday, Feb. 11, at 10 a.m. at the Library. Come on down and belt a few tunes.
Great New Books
Unnatural History by Jonathan Kellerman
On a superficially lovely morning, a woman shows up for work with her usual enthusiasm. She’s the newly hired personal assistant to a handsome, wealthy photographer and is ready to greet her boss with coffee and good cheer. Instead, she finds him slumped in bed, shot to death. The victim had recently received rave media attention for his latest project: images of homeless people in their personal ‘dream’ situations, elaborately costumed and enacting unfulfilled fantasies. There are some, however, who view the whole thing as nothing more than crass exploitation, citing token payments and the victim’s avoidance of any long-term relationships with his subjects. Has disgruntlement blossomed into homicidal rage?
Victory City by Salman Rusdie
The dramatic opening passage in Rushdie’s newest spellbinding and provocative improvisation on ancient texts and historic events builds the frame for all that follows and introduces the wily narrator, a self-described “spinner of yarns” who loosely translates a newly discovered epic poem in which the extraordinary poet recounts her magical life. After witnessing the fiery destruction of her 14th-century world at age 9, Pampa Kampana is rescued by her namesake goddess, who grants her mighty powers: a quixotic mission—to improve the lives of women—and youthful longevity. This begins Pampa’s 247-year saga as she creates the Bisnaga Empire and its Victory City, the site of endless schemes, dynastic violence, love and heartbreak, golden eras of equality with flourishing culture and dark times of rigid religiosity with insidious oppression. This cosmopolitan place is home ground for resistance movements, women warriors with supernatural abilities and murderous royals. Forever young as her lovers and children age, Pampa is a queen who’s worshipped and revered, feared, exiled and betrayed. With sly and incisive asides from the narrator about the vicissitudes of human nature and the tides of conquest and insurrection, tyranny and freedom, Rushdie’s bewitching, suspenseful, romantic, funny, tragic and incisive tale—rooted in the history of Vijayanagar, the fallen capital of a vanquished empire in southern India—is resplendent in its celebration of women and the age-old magic of storytelling.
Someone Else’s Shoes by Jojo Moyes
Moyes’s 14th novel features four middle-aged women who discover the power of female friendship, and of a good pair of shoes. Saleswoman Sam is going through a rough patch. Her husband is depressed and unemployed, her teen daughter is angry and her new boss is malicious and ageist. The only positive is the support of her best friend Andrea, a breast-cancer survivor. Sam goes to the gym one morning and leaves with the wrong bag. This specific bag belongs to American trophy wife Nisha, who’s just learned her husband is divorcing her and cutting her off. Her Chanel jacket and Louboutin heels are missing, so she has to wear the gym’s robe and some cheap flats from a stranger’s bag. Nisha plots revenge, becoming a cleaner at a hotel and finding support in her coworker Jasmine. The storylines converge through a series of hilarious and touching events focused on Nisha’s Louboutin’s. When the four women finally meet, they launch a master plan to solve their problems while getting revenge on the men responsible.
Library Laugh I
What did the snowman sing to the snowwoman? I only have ice for you!
Stingy Schobel Says
It’s important to keep the surfaces in your bathroom germ-free and as clean as possible, but there’s no need to get expensive or chemical-laden cleaning products to do the job when two simple ingredients will work just fine: water and rubbing alcohol. Mix two parts 70% isopropyl alcohol and one part water in a reusable spray bottle, then spray away. Since rubbing alcohol evaporates quickly, it can be used on nearly any surface, and it’s a great disinfectant. Wipe with a microfiber towel for extra cleanliness.
This is a tip worth repeating: Invest in one reusable water bottle and use it over and over again. The Environmental Protection Agency estimates Americans buy so much single-use plastic bottled water that they could circle the planet five times each week. And given the fact that refilling a bottle with filtered water from a tap equals about $1 a year in water costs, the economic savings—in addition to the ecological savings—just makes sense.
Library Laugh II
What do you call a slow skier? A slopepoke!
Libraries=Information
To prevent clogs and deodorize sink drains, look no further than a box of regular salt. Pour 1/2 cup salt (coarse salt works best) down the drain and then pour a tea kettle of very hot water after it. The salt will act as a corrosive to scrub the drain walls, and the hot water will help flush clogs down the drain while dissolving the salt. This process also naturally deodorizes so any foul odors will be neutralized, leaving your drain clean and smelling fresher.
Commented
